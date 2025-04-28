Saquon Barkley Defends His Controversial Meeting With Donald Trump

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 685 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Saquon Barkley Defends Meeting Donald Trump NFL News
Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, center, holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Eagles Super Bowl championship parade on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. © Damian Giletto/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles visited Donald Trump's White House, although Jalen Hurts and others skipped it.

Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts, and the rest of the Philadelphia Eagles are still riding the high of their Super Bowl LIX win, and Donald Trump wants to join in. The team's White House visit to celebrate their victory on Monday (April 28) has caused a lot of controversy so far.

According to The Shade Room, though, Barkley is paying no mind to it. The NFL running back drew headlines when he hung out with the convicted United States president in New Jersey on Sunday. This happened before the Eagles' White House visit.

"Wanted to race him, but I decided not to do it," Trump reportedly remarked to reporters, calling the football star a "nice guy." His golfing partner responded to the backlash in a Twitter statement.

"lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT," Saquon Barkley remarked concerning the Donald Trump controversy. "Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago…and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day."

Read More: Saquon Barkley's Fiancée Anna Congdon Draws Heat For Old Tweets Using The N-Word

Will The Philadelphia Eagles Go To The White House?

For those unaware, this development is especially curious because, as reports indicated, not every Philadelphia Eagle paid a visit to Donald Trump at the White House. Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts and a few others seemingly skipped this tradition due to "scheduling conflicts." Hurts in particular previously refused to answer a question about his potential appearance at a Time event.

Despite all that speculation, the White House reportedly expected "the vast majority" of the Philadelphia Eagles' roster to attend the visit. A similar controversy happened back in 2018 to the same president and Super Bowl-winning team, as various players did not go and Trump shut it down.

Considering other pop culture controversies concerning Donald Trump – and of course, all his political battles – this is not very surprising. After all, we have the context and precedent of 2018.

But through it all, it seems like Saquon Barkley just wants to respect the political office no matter what. We will see if he elaborates on it further in the future.

Read More: Lil Wayne Explains The Backstory Of His Infamous Donald Trump Photo

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Philadelphia Eagles Press Conference Pop Culture Saquon Barkley's Fiancée Anna Congdon Draws Heat For Old Tweets Using The N-Word 4.9K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 53.8K
News Authentic 334
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020" 8.3K