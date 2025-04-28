White House Press Secretary Suggests Donald Trump Is Responsible For Shedeur Sanders Draft

Donald Trump Responsible Shedeur Sanders Draft NFL News
Apr 28, 2025; Washington, DC, USA; President Donald Trump honors the Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles at The White House in Washington D.C., on April 28, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Josh Morgan-USA TODAY via Imagn Images
Donald Trump had sent out a statement on the Truth Social platform blasting the NFL for neglecting Shedeur Sanders in this year's draft.

The Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft controversy this year apparently has Donald Trump to thank for its conclusion. At least, that's what White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wants us to think.

As caught by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram, Leavitt remarked on the convicted United States president's Truth Social post blasting the league for their neglect. When asked whether or not she thinks Trump was responsible for his fifth round spot on the Cleveland Browns, she gave him credit.

"Hey, all I will say is the president put out a statement, and a few rounds later, he was drafted." White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt remarked concerning Donald Trump and Shedeur Sanders. "So I think the facts speak for themselves on that one."

What Did Donald Trump Say About Shedeur Sanders?

"What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID?" the businessman and politician had posted on Truth Social. "Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL. He's also a very good coach, streetwise and smart! Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness. He should be 'picked' IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN. Good luck Sheduer, and say hello to your wonderful father!"

Funnily enough, this is not Donald Trump's only NFL crossover as of late. Saquon Barkley recently responded to backlash for their Sunday (April 27) meeting before the Philadelphia Eagles attended the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl LIX win the next day.

"lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT," the running back tweeted. "Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago…and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day."

Various Eagles players, including Jalen Hurts, did not attend the traditional ceremony. It evoked the very same situation from 2018, in which Donald Trump shut the whole thing down outright. We'll see what other random football takes and crossovers emerge, although we doubt they will be any less random than this.

