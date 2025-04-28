Stephen A Smith Says The Kid Who Pranked Shedeur Sanders Needs An "Ass Whipping"

Stephen A Smith went off on Jax Ulbrich, the son of Atlanta Falcons’ defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, during the latest episode of ESPN's First Take. In doing so, he suggested that Jax needs an "ass whipping" after he admitted to prank calling Shedeur Sanders during the NFL Draft.

“Where is the picture of the kid?” Smith asked on Monday morning during First Take. “See, it’s not criminal. But it’s unethical, it’s classless, it’s amoral to some degree. And I’d like to see the face of that kid. Because sometimes you need to be embarrassed. That’s what needs to happen to you.”

From there, he turned his attention to Jeff Ulbrich. “To Jeff Ulbrich, I sincerely hope he whipped his kid’s ass,” Smith ranted, as caught by Awful Announcing. “That’s an ass whipping. That is a required ass whipping.”

Stephen A Smith also suggested that the immature antics could have cost Jeff Ulbrich his job. “Your dad could have lost his job! And because you want to prank somebody and be cruel and insensitive knowing what Shedeur must have been going through, you would be some privileged little brat that would do something like that,” Smith continued. “You should be ashamed of yourself. And you should have your ass whipped.”

Who Prank Called Shedeur Sanders?

Jax Ulbrich, who is just 21 years old, described the prank as a "tremendous mistake" in his apology post. He called Sanders during the draft pretending to be New Orleans Saints’ GM Mickey Loomis. Jax went on to describe his antics as "inexcusable, embarrassing, and shameful."

He wrote: “I’m so sorry I took away from your moment, it was selfish and childish. I could never imagine getting ready to celebrate one of the greatest moments of your life and I made a terrible mistake and messed with that moment. Thank you for accepting my call earlier today, I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me.”

Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz also reports that other athletes recieved prank calls, including Indianapolis Colts Tight End Tyler Warren.