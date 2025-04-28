Yung Miami Fires Back At Fans Claiming She's Preying On Shedeur Sanders

Yung Miami has been trading shots with fans on social media after posing for photos with Shedeur Sanders over the weekend. She also shared posts on X (formerly Twitter) in support of the quarterback after the Cleveland Browns selected him in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

"I love seeing BLACK JOY s/o to the Sanders @ShedeurSanders Legendary!!!!!" she wrote in one post. As fans started suggesting she was trying to flirt with Sanders, she fired back: "Yall b*tches don’t know what 'Supporting your ppl' look like!!!! Everything ain’t d*ck & p*ssy!!!!!"

As fans continued to go at her, she challenged: “Name 3 n##### I been with. Name em…..” When one user brought up Diddy as well as two men she shares children with, Miami fired back: "NO! My bd’s don’t count when yall calling me a h*e NAME THE N****S IM F*CKING!!!!!!!!." She also wrote in another post: "I’m so P & lowkey but sometimes I be wanting to break the internet."

When The Shade Room shared Yung Miami's posts on Instagram, many fans came to her defense. "She literally was just supporting him," one user wrote. "This is truly the downside of of being attractive. Folks assume if you’re just being nice, it’s more to it, when it’s not." Another similarly wrote: "She’s literally happy for him! Just like a lot of us. Y’all always tryna make some out of nothing anyway."

Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft

While the Cleveland Browns ended up drafting Shedeur Sanders, they didn't do it with their first round pick as many analysts projected they might. Instead, Sanders fell all the way into the fifth round before finding himself a home in the NFL.