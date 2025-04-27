Shedeur Sanders Prank Caller Revealed As Falcons Coordinator's Son Jax Ulbrich

The mystery behind Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft prank call has finally been solved. On Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons confirmed that Jax Ulbrich, the 21-year-old son of Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, was responsible for the call after he stumbled upon Sanders' draft phone number.

The Falcons issued a statement acknowledging the situation and offering a formal apology to Sanders and his family. Alongside the team’s apology, Jax Ulbrich posted a heartfelt public statement on Instagram, expressing regret both in a post and a story.

"On Friday night I made a tremendous mistake," Ulbrich began. "Shedeur, what I did was completely inexcusable, embarrassing, and shameful. I am deeply sorry for taking away from your moment. It was selfish and childish."

He added that he personally called Sanders to apologize and thanked him for accepting the call. "I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me," Ulbrich concluded. The Falcons further clarified that Jax had discovered the number on an open iPad while visiting his parents. They emphasized that Jeff Ulbrich had no knowledge of either the leak or the prank until afterward.

"The Atlanta Falcons do not condone this behavior and have extended our sincere apologies to Shedeur Sanders and his family," the team's statement read. "We have been in direct contact with the Sanders family to offer support and facilitate an apology directly from Jax."

Jax Ulbrich Prank Call Shedeur Sanders

The Falcons also stated they are cooperating fully with the NFL as an investigation into the incident begins. They have committed to reviewing all internal protocols to prevent similar issues in future drafts.

The prank unfolded during Friday’s second round when Sanders, expecting a life-changing call, answered his draft phone. On the other end, someone pretended to be New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis. The call came just before the Saints' 40th pick.

Videos from both ends of the prank surfaced soon after. In one clip, two individuals appear, one speaking to Sanders on the phone. Speculation had swirled online that Jax Ulbrich was present in the video, but no official confirmation came until the Falcons addressed it on Sunday.

Despite the disruption, Sanders maintained his focus and was ultimately selected in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns. Meanwhile, the NFL is investigating not only Sanders’ prank call but other similar incidents reported during draft weekend.

Indianapolis Colts rookie Tyler Warren is among the prospects who were allegedly targeted, although the exact number remains unclear. Whether Jax Ulbrich was connected to any additional prank calls has not been determined.