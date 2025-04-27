Stephen A Smith Accuses The NFL Of Collusion After Shedeur Sanders Draft Controversy

The Cleveland Browns drafted Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the NFL Draft with the 144th pick this weekend, but the milestone came with a lot of controversy. Many projected Sanders as a top five pick and one of the best available quarterbacks. Fans accused the league of slighting him and his father Deion Sanders for their media confidence and perceived ego.

Stephen A Smith is one of those fans, taking to his self-titled show on YouTube to rant about what he perceives as alleged collusion on the NFL's behalf. In a clip captured by The Art Of Dialogue, the sports commentator called this an unprecedented situation. Also, he pointed to Deion and Shedeur Sanders' "natural bravado" as the reason why some teams might have rejected them, bringing up Shedeur's refusal to work out at the NFL Combine and divisive interview processes.

"You know what, y'all?" Smith expressed. "I get it! It makes perfect damn sense... If he's drafted in the second round. It's the fact that he fell to fifth that's alarming."

In addition, the First Take icon refuses to believe this wasn't an "unfair" collective decision on behalf of the NFL's 32 teams to send a message to the Sanders. Stephen A Smith called this "a complete and utter lack of appreciation for what Prime Time Deion Sanders has done for the game of football."

Stephen A Smith & Shannon Sharpe

Smith spoke on Coach Prime's confidence, swagger, and elite skill as a player and coach, and how his indelible contributions and impact alone should've secured Shedeur Sanders a sooner draft slot.

"Shedeur Sanders, in my opinion, was targeted, because Prime Time Deion Sanders was targeted," Stephen A. remarked. "What happened to Shedeur Sanders – in part, not totally – was a direct assault on Deion Sanders. He did not deserve this. His son didn't deserve [this]. [...] Say what you will about Deion Sanders. He has never taken from the game. He has only given to it."