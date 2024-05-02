Stephen A Smith Gives His Advice To Deion Sanders’ Sons

Deion Sanders has been in the midst of some controversy during the college football off-season. After a disappointing season in his first year at Colorado, Sanders has been deflecting blame and lashing out at players who have left the program. He has been accused by former players of destroying his players' confidence. After the news hit of his players' comments, Deion started going after them on social media. Joining Deion on his social media crusade against their detractors are his sons Shedeur and Shilo Sanders. This activity on social media has made pundits like Stephen A. Smith question their decisions.

Publicly criticizing former players is not a good look. It’s even worse when your sons join you in this behavior. Colorado has experienced a mass exodus of players. Sanders primarily recruits from the transfer portal and has yet to make any significant recruiting moves. The priority should be on a successful season, as the consequences of failure could be severe for everyone involved. Stephen A. Smith's advice for the Sanders brothers and their use of social media is crucial in this context.

Stephen A. Smith Warns Deion Sanders Kids

Stephen A. Smith tells Shilo and Shedeur that, first and foremost, they will always have his support because of their father. Stephen A. considers Deion Sanders a brother, and that's why he wants them to listen to his advice. The ESPN personality lets the Sanders boys know that how they are communicating and coming across on social media is unbecoming because they haven't earned anything yet like their father. He understands they are protective of their father but reminds them that how they defend him and communicate is important. He reminded them that they represent Colorado and their father, so what they say holds weight.

Stephen A. also reminded Shedeur of how he celebrated last season by showing off his expensive watch. He said the young quarterbacks celebrated when they won, but they lost more than they won last season. Overall, the Deion Sanders Colorado situation is turning into a mess. It is looking more and more likely that they might not have a better season than they did last year. Ultimately, we can count on the Sanders family placing blame on any and everyone but themselves.

