Stephen A Smith Says Devin Booker Wants To Play In New York

The Phoenix Suns just got swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite being led by Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, the Suns never looked like they had a chance in the series. Anthony Edwards called his shot and talked his stuff in every game, ultimately sending the Suns to an early vacation. Nevertheless, The Suns have to figure out where to go from here. They have an aging Kevin Durant who is not going to be able to carry a team as he has been for much longer. Additionally, they have to figure out what to do with Bradley Beal, who will be making over $50 million next year. Now, there are question marks over Devin Booker's future, thanks to Stephen A. Smith.

The biggest and simplest way to change things up and shift a narrative is trading. The Suns could look to trade one or a couple of their stars. The most obvious solution is trading Bradley Beals's massive contract for some flexibility in cap room and some much-needed roster depth. Interestingly, this morning on First Take, Stephen A. Smith hinted at Devin Booker wanting to move on from Phoenix. Stephen A. Smith indicates he may want to move to the Big Apple.

Stephen A. Smith Indicates Devin Booker Wants To Be A Knick

Stephen A. Smith claims Devin Booker has indicated he wants to play in New York. “From what I’m being told, I don’t know if it’ll ever happen, Devin Booker wants to be in New York,” Smith claimed. Additionally, he said, "That’s what I’m being told. That’s what I’m being told. Now, he might deny it. I haven’t spoken to him. I’m just telling you, the scuttlebutt in the NBA circles is that brother wanna be in New York. So, if you’re Phoenix, you got at least two people, probably three, who are all getting paid about $150 million combined, don’t wanna be there.”

An embarrassing playoff exit means fans and pundits are firing up their NBA trade machines and seeing what moves make sense. Booker may want to allegedly play for New York but at this point its just conjecture. Nevertheless, in his post-loss presser, Booker seemed like he was all about the Suns, wanting to take another shot next year. Ultimately, things can change very fast in an NBA off-season. Overall, Stephen A. Smith might be right. D-Book to New York might be something to look out for.

