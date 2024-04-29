Kevin Durant Reportedly Wasn't Comfortable On The Suns From The Start

The Phoenix Suns have been swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Kevin Durant’s Suns were outmatched, outmuscled, and outplayed by the Wolves led by Anthony Edwards. The Suns lost game 4 122-116 on Sunday night, and it is an anticlimactic end to the season for what many called a super team when they were assembled. Kevin Durant scored 33 points, and his teammate Devin Booker poured in 49 in a losing effort. Bradley Beal had a forgettable 9 points and largely struggled to cope with the Wolves defense.

The series against the Wolves has illuminated the Suns' team dynamics. They boast one of the most gifted scorers in NBA history in Durant. Booker is a great scorer and one of the best 2-guards in the league. Bradley Beal was at least a great scorer before his injury. However, the team lacks a real point guard. Moreover, the Suns seemed to rely on their three stars taking turns trying to score rather than running a cohesive offense. Ultimately, The Wolves showed the flaws in the Suns' roster and how everyone fits. Evidently, Kevin Durant has always had questions about his role and fit on the team.

Kevin Durant Unhappy About Offensive Role On Suns

Reportedly, Kevin Durant has expressed that he has been uncomfortable in his role all season. Durant feels like he was made to spot up in the corner too much as his other teammates handle the action. Additionally, Durant has reportedly expressed that the offense didn't play to his strengths as the Sun’s game plan was built around pick and rolls. In his post-game presser, Durant denied the report and reinforced that he was always excited to play with Booker and Beal. Ultimately, the Suns are a flawed team with a ton of offensive talent that doesn't fit together in the best way.

The Suns are headed home, and the Timberwolves are heading to the second round. Additionally, Anthony Edwards is planting his flag as the next big star in the league. Furthermore, the young gun talked trash all the way through the sweep and backed it up with his play. Minnesota’s defense is legitimate, and it gives them a chance against anyone. Their likely opponent in round 2 is the Denver Nuggets, who are up 3-1 on the Lakers. Overall, It might be the must-see matchup of the playoffs.

