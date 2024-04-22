Colin Cowherd Proclaims Kevin Durant Is Becoming Irrelevant

Colin Cowherd has some bold takes about Kevin Durant after game 1 of Suns vs. Timberwolves. Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns lost their game-one matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves 95 to 120. Anthony Edwards led the Wolves to their blowout win, scoring 33 points and grabbing 9 boards in a statement win. The young star made sure to let Kevin Durant know he had his way. KD just smiled and continued to hoop, obviously respecting Edwards' smack talk. It's game one of the playoffs, and you should never get carried away after game one of a seven-game series. Things can change pretty fast in the NBA playoffs.

On The Herd, Colin Cowherd had some hot takes about Kevin Durant after the Suns lost. Cowherd was not impressed by the performance and took shots at Durant. Cowherd believes Durant is in danger of becoming irrelevant because other players are eclipsing his accomplishments. The two-time champion is yet again in the midst of more discourse about his career. After just game one, what are the takes going to look like after game two?

Colin Cowherd Rips KD After Game 1

After watching two hours of Durant and the Suns get rolled, Cowherd is examining KD's whole career. The sports talking head says he saw no fight or toughness from the Suns, and it all comes down to Durant. He goes on to list all the players that have eclipsed Kevin Durant, who he says a few years ago people argued was better than LeBron. Cowherd goes on to circle back to the subject everyone circles back to when discussing Durant: The Golden State Warriors. Cowherd criticized his decision-making, implying he really cared about winning. KD did leave a pretty perfect on-court situation in Golden State. He probably would have another ring if he stayed.

Since Golden State, Kevin Durant hasn't been past the second round of the playoffs. His stop in Brooklyn ended unceremoniously. His Suns tenure has been erratic, and they haven't lived up to expectations. The narrative could change if the Suns end up winning their series against the Timberwolves, which is very possible. The Suns face off against the Timberwolves on Tuesday.

