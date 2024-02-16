Kevin Durant Slides Over Stalley's "Scared Money" Track

Kevin Durant is one of many NBA superstars to express their passion for music, especially hip-hop. We have seen plenty of examples in the past and present and some are still going strong today. Shaq and Damian Lillard are the two most prominent names producing some interesting material. A couple of days ago TMZ recovered a sneak peek of Kevin Durant and Massillon, Ohio rapper, Stalley, laying down some verses. Well, the day has arrived as this first-time duo has just dropped their song "Scared Money." It is a very low-key vibe with soft boom-baps and an almost jazz-like instrumental.

Both sound ultra-buttery smooth, especially Kevin Durant. Again, he loves music, but he does not have much experience on the mic. He actually has another feature that was released way back in 2012 with Chevy Woods and Privaledge. That was called "Some Winners." For Stalley, "Scared Money" is also the title track of his new EP. The veteran Midwest MC put three songs it, with "Farming" being the lead single.

Listen To "Scared Money" By Stalley & Kevin Durant

Additionally, this tape serves as a precursor to Stalley's full-length album. It will be called Peerless and it is expected to see a March release date. TMZ says this collaboration came to be because KD was wanting to rap on something and he reached out to Stalley for the opportunity. Travonne Edwards, a mutual friend, helped create the beat that you can hear above. Fans are also loving the record online and for good reason.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song, "Scared Money," by Stalley and Kevin Durant? Should he Durant drop a full project at some point, why or why not? Is he the best current NBA rapper? Is this the strongest track from Stalley's new EP Scared Money? Does this have you excited for his forthcoming album?

