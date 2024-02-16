Kevin Durant Features On Stalley Track And Fans Are Here For It

"Sacred Money", Stalley's new track featuring Kevin Durant, has dropped. The track was previewed by a leak from TMZ, which showed Durant rapping about his grandmother. “RIP to Barbara Davis,We hit another layer/When she speak to me, it’s like she saying prayers,” Durant rapped in the leaked clip.

Fans seemed pretty satisfied with the flow, although many people are still waking up to the news. "Ok but wait Kevin Durant was flowin on this Stalley track.. I see you KD," one fan noted. "I'm not the only one who thinks Kevin Durant sounds just like Jay Electronica on this new Stalley record right?" asked another. Are you feeling Durant's bars? Let us know in the comments.

Draymond Green Calls Out Kevin Durant

However, one person note feeling Durant right now is Draymond Green. During a lengthy rant on The Draymond Green Show, Green called out his former teammate. "[Nurkic] and Kevin [Durant] questioning my character before," Green said. "As if you're going to question somebody's character about a basketball game, as if this is not real life, as if that don't affect people's pockets. I think all of it was really cowardly… I think they all wack. Both of them. Everyone was questioning what I said to KD after the game… This is me. I do this. Been doing this. Gonna keep doing this. Which is the same thing I said in that Clippers game years ago. Been winning championships. Been doing this. Gonna keep doing this when you leave here. Didn't lie. Got fined a whole game check… Fast forward, wasn't a lie," Green said.

Furthermore, Green went after Durant's teammate, Jusuf Nurkic. During the same segment on The Draymond Green Show, the veteran Warrior went after comments that Nurkic made during their tense first meeting since Green's suspension last week. Green dismissed Nurkic's comments about his volatility by suggesting that the center was just made that Green had cooked him all game. Green consistently brought up how poorly Nurkic had performed in the matchup. However, fans were quick to point out that the stat line that Green was roasting was a "typical Draymond night".

Reactions To Kevin Durant's Stalley Feature

