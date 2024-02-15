Did Draymond Green Flex His Rings Or Threaten A Shanking?

Fans are debating how to interpret a clip of Draymond Green from a recent game against the Clippers. A very intense Green was seen showing four things toward an unknown party before making a sharp, staccato motion. Several fans have argued that this was Green threatening to shank someone. However, others have countered by arguing that Green was merely flexing his four championship rings.

Draymond had nine points, 10 rebounds, and four assists in the 15-point loss to LA. In three games against the Clippers this season, Green is averaging 14.3/8/4.3. The blowout loss dropped the Warriors back to .500 at 26-26. The team currently holds 10th in the West, courtesy of Utah being 0-3 in their three more games played than the Warriors. Up next for Golden State are the aforementioned Jazz. That is followed by a three-game homestand against the Lakers, Hornets, and Nuggets.

Draymond Green Continues To Go After Jusuf Nurkic

Meanwhile, Green has continued to take shots at Suns center Jusuf Nurkic. During a segment on The Draymond Green Show, the veteran Warrior went after comments that Nurkic made during their tense first meeting since Green's suspension last week. Green dismissed Nurkic's comments about his volatility by suggesting that the center was just mad that Green had cooked him all game. Green consistently brought up how poorly Nurkic had performed in the matchup. However, fans were quick to point out that the stat line that Green was roasting was a "typical Draymond night".

Following their meeting last week, in which Green and Nurkic traded words and taunts, Nurkic made a heated prediction about the rest of Green's season. "It's sad. He didn't learn anything. Just a matter of time. He's going to hit somebody else again. Take back everything I said. He don't deserve a chance," Nurkic said. At the time, Green took the high road, speaking on his own gameplay. However, it's clear that Green is eager to feud with the Suns big man.

