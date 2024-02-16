Megan Thee Stallion Wishes Herself Happy Birthday With Stunning New Pics

Earlier this week while many people were celebrating romance for somebody else on Valentine's Day, Megan Thee Stallion was celebrating her birthday. The rap superstar turned 29 and decided it was time to celebrate herself. Much like Chloe Bailey, who shared a gorgeous photo dump to Instagram earlier this week, Megan celebrated both Valentine's Day and her birthday with stunning photoshoot posted to Twitter.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME" she captioned a collection of photos. In the pictures themselves she's sporting a bright white bodysuit contrasted by an array of red flowers. In the comments fans rushed to wish Megan a happy birthday and share some of their own favorite pictures and videos of the rapper. The post has already racked up more than 70k likes in just a few hours since it was posted. Check out the gorgeous pictures below.

Megan Thee Stallion's Birthday Photoshoot

The biggest story of 2024 so far for Megan Thee Stallion has obviously been her single "HISS." The song was a pretty sharp diss track aimed at numerous people who have wronged her publicly. Despite not naming names, the one person everybody seemed to hone in on was Nicki Minaj. One of the most viral lyrics from "HISS" seems to take aim at Nicki's husband for his criminal history. Nicki responded to the song with days of rambling on social media and eventually delivered a response track called "Big Foot." The song was massively criticized online and dropped off the Hot 100 entirely after just one week, while "HISS" remains in the top 20 after a number one debut.

One story that has continued to follow Megan even more than a year after it was settled is her shooting incident with Tory Lanez. Tory was found guilty and sentenced to 10 years in prison as a result of the shooting. Despite that, many online still take his side. Some even claim that there's additional evidence out there to exonerate him. What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion's birthday and Valentine's day photo dump? Let us know in the comment section below.

