Wack 100 Reveals Why Alleged Megan Thee Stallion Tory Lanez Shooting Footage Can't Be Released, Calls Out Doubters

Despite Megan Thee Stallion's new smash hit "HISS" and the resulting beef with Nicki Minaj taking up headlines for more than a week now, some in the rap world are still talking about Tory Lanez. It's been more than a year since he was convicted by a jury of three felonies spawning from his shooting incident with Megan. Then in August his sentencing hearing took place where he was handed down 10 years in prison for the incident.

Despite the evidence available being enough to convince a jury, it hasn't been enough to convince many rap fans. Nobody has been louder in their inability to move on from the case than Wack 100. He brought it up over the weekend with a surprising claim. Wack said that there was reportedly a video of the incident that had yet to be released. He also claimed that Megan's career would be over when the video finally made it to the public eye. Fans quickly refuted the claim but that didn't stop him from doubling down. Unfortunately for Wack, fans immediately poked holes in every single claim he made. But now he's once again discussing the video online. Check out what he has to say now below.

Wack 100's Newest Megan Thee Stallion Video Claims

In a newly release video, Wack claims that the video will eventually be released again. This time he provides a reason it hasn't been made public yet. The reason he states is that it's recorded by a minor therefore, in his eyes, can't be ruled admissible as evidence in court. Fans quickly took to the comments to correct him citing numerous other examples of how easy it would be for the video to make it's way into evidence if it existed.

Wack 100 also took the opportunity in the new video to call out some people online. Mostly he took aim at all of those who are claiming that he's lying about the existence of a video in the first place. What do you think of Wack 100's new claims about an alleged video of Megan and Tory's shooting incident? Let us know in the comment section below.

