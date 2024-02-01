Wack 100 Warns Megan Thee Stallion That Her Career Is Over When Alleged Tory Lanez Video Drops

Wack 100 Remains one of the most predominant commentators on hip-hop culture. Overall, he oftentimes finds himself in feuds and internet drama. Moreover, he is biased towards the artists he either manages or has dealt with in the past. As it pertains to the Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez shooting, Wack has always been on the side that Meg is allegedly lying. Of course, Lanez was convicted of shooting Meg, back in 2022. However, for some, this has simply not been good enough.

There are those out there who will not believe that Tory is guilty until 4K footage of the shooting is uploaded somewhere. This is very much indicative of the times that we are living in right now. Regardless, there are a lot of people out there who seem to want Megan brought down, and Wack is one of them. According to The Neighborhood Talk, Wack 100 can be heard in new audio speaking on an alleged video of the shooting. While no evidence of this video even exists, Wack says it is out there and would threaten Meg's career.

Wack 100 Talks Megan Thee Stallion

In Wack's mind, this footage completely exonerates Tory. However, fans are not so convinced that this is the case. As many pointed out, if this footage was real, it would have been presented in court. Although some allege it was actually suppressed. "This is so weird that y’all want him to be innocent so bad," one person wrote. "I never knew y’all cared about TORY til this!!" "How much is Tory paying these people to just blatantly lie," said another. Whatever the case may be, Wack seems to believe he has earth-shattering knowledge that we may or may never know about.

With Meg in the news for her Nicki diss, there is no surprise these stories are following. Let us know what you think of Wack's comments, down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on your favorite artists.

