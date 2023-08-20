1090 Jake Continues Wack 100 Beef With Instagram Diss

1090 Jake has dropped yet another diss against producer Wack 100 as the beef between the two men continues. They recently clashed on the No Jumper podcast, when host Adam22 called Jake while interviewing Wack. “I’m with Wack, you don’t have to talk to us, but he wanted me to call you. How do you feel about this?” Adam22 told 1090 Jake over the phone, which Wack 100 pushed back on. “Man, fuck Wack, Tell him I said ‘Suck my dick.’” “What?” Wack responded, reaching out for Adam’s phone. “Let me see what’s happening, what’s up, homie? Give me the thing, what’s up, homie?”

However, as soon as 1090 Jake finished his statement, he hung up on them, not sticking around for the heat in the kitchen. “I’m finna tell him I respect him, bro,” Wack posited. “You’re gonna text him and say ‘Hey, this is Wack, I respect you’? You better, like, spell a word wrong or something so he knows it’s not me,” Adam replied, and then received the phone back from Wack and read the message he wrote Jake. “He wrote ‘This is Wack, eat a d**k twice.” “Westside!” Wack exclaimed. “Yo, he blocking your number. Yeah, that’s how you destroy white boy to white boy communication!”

1090 Jake Takes Shots At Wack, 6ix9ine

Jake appears far from done with the beef, as he took to Instagram to take more shots at Wack. Skinny ain’t from the 9 nomore & Tekashi was never Billy them boys Pacoima Piru now.” This came after Wack claimed that he had beaten Jake at his own game. But Jake wanted to prove that wasn’t the case, taking shots at Wack’s credibility and connection to the streets. Pacoima Piru refers to a Bloods chapter found in the San Fernando Valley.

It appears that this beef isn’t going away anytime soon. Wack views himself as an OG with little time for contemporary upstarts like Jake. Meanwhile, Jake views Wack as out of touch and hypocritical. Naming dropping 6ix9ine in his latest diss shows that he doesn’t believe that Wack practices what he preaches if he’ll work with an alleged snitch like 6ix9ine. This beef continues to develop and we’ll have any updates on a response from Wack right here at HotNewHipHop.

