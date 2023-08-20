1090 jake
- Music1090 Jake Named In YNW Melly Case After Exposing Private Investegatornumerous videos from the blogger are among new evidence from the prosecution.By Lavender Alexandria
- Music600Breezy Calls Out King Yella After 1090 Jake Reveals Paperwork That Details His Police Conversations600Breezy is heated.By Tallie Spencer
- Music1090 Jake's New Papers Claim King Yella Named Offset & Lil Durk As Gang MembersThe alleged interrogation transcript with local law enforcement authorities in Las Vegas also involves 600 Breezy and Snap Dogg.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Durk Gives 1090 Jake A Shout-Out On New Track "Eyes Red"The shout-out appears on Lil Durk & OTF's new album, "Nightmare In The Trenches."By Caroline Fisher
- GossipGlokknine Stabbed In Prison Over Snitching Rumors, 1090 Jake Alleges1090 Jake thinks a Tweet by Ola Runt sparked the rumors.By Caroline Fisher
- Gossip1090 Jake Allegedly Has $100K On His Head, Claims Ralo Didn't Snitch1090 Jake says that in his line of work, "you make more enemies than you know of."By Caroline Fisher
- Music1090 Jake Says Tory Lanez's Celebrity Status Won't Help Him In Prison1090 Jake says Tory Lanez has to "forget about being a celebrity" if he wants to make it in prison.By Cole Blake
- Pop Culture1090 Jake Continues To Refute Snitching Allegations1090 Jake recently took to Instagram to clap back at Kodak Black's lawyer.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop Culture1090 Jake Hit With Snitching Allegations"This ain't no new story," 1090 Jake claims.By Caroline Fisher
- Music1090 Jake Continues Wack 100 Beef With Instagram DissJake took shots at both the producer and 6ix9ine.By Ben Mock