1090 Jake Continues To Refute Snitching Allegations

1090 Jake has made a living by putting other people on blast for "snitching." Earlier this week, however, the internet personality was called into question after some of his own alleged "snitching" surfaced. A letter handwritten by 1090 Jake from his time behind bars went public, leading many to believe that he told on a fellow inmate. He's since denied this, emphasizing that a complaint is different than snitching. He also went live with Riem for No Jumper, claiming that he broke down the situation in a YouTube video years ago.

"This ain't no new story," he said on Live. Despite his claims, he's continued to be hit with an endless amount of criticism online. This is mainly due to the fact that he's "exposed" so many others for their "rat" behavior in the past. Lawyer Bradford Cohen, who's represented a slew of people in the rap game like Drake, DMX, YNW Melly, Kodak Black, and more, recently took to Instagram to weigh in.

1090 Jake Responds To Kodak Black's Lawyer

"This story is strange," Cohen began. "[1090 Jake] wanted an interview with kodak about his feature on a record. When he didn't do the interview, this guy came out and said that somehow kodak told on jail guards, when I filed a lawsuit against guards (part of the basis for the commutation) for failing to allow kodak access to religious leaders and abuse, that was telling. Meanwhile, I just got DMs from a person with docs where [1090 Jake] gave a SWORN statement as a witness in a shooting and gave a statement to police about other ind.s."

1090 Jake clapped back in a comment on his post. "You a lawyer," he wrote. "Request that shooting case and see nobody existed in that case." The internet personality continued, calling for Cohen to "talk bout why Kodak ain't come out his cell." It's clear that those impacted by 1090 Jake's "snitching" exposés in the past won't be letting his own allegations slide any time soon. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on 1090 Jake.

