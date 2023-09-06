1090 Jake Hit With Snitching Allegations

1090 Jake has made a name for himself by exposing alleged “rats,” but it looks like he’s now got some snitching allegations of his own. Earlier this week, a handwritten letter penned by the internet personality while he was behind bars was uncovered. The letter details a prison altercation, and some believe it appears to showcase him telling on his fellow inmate.

Amid the allegations, 1090 Jake went live with No Jumper‘s Riem to defend himself. He explained that he broke down the situation in a YouTube video years ago, adding that he had watched an inmate get beat up by officers in prison.

“This ain’t no new story,” he claims. Several users in the comments section of No Jumper‘s clip of the conversation think that his explanation doesn’t cut it. “A statement is a statement,” one commenter writes, “That’s snitching.” It doesn’t look like the accusations are getting to him, however, and he took to his Instagram Story to share his thoughts.

1090 Jake Discusses Snitching Allegations

1090 Jake reposted a fan’s story that reads, “Writing a grievance is not the same as snitching and if you haven’t been to prison then you wouldn’t know that sh*t. So f*ck all the haters I’m still team @1090_jake they just mad cause he been lifting skirts so all the rats trying to save face.” The internet personality added the caption, “They ain’t been to court nevermind prison,” alongside a laughing emoji. He later joked that he’d be taking a “mental health break” amid the allegations, before posting a clip of himself dancing with the caption “Sikee.”

As of late, 1090 Jake has been beefing with Wack 100, with both of them taking shots at each other online. After a heated phone conversation between them aired on the No Jumper podcast, Jake showcased some photos of Wack posing alongside alleged “snitches” on Instagram. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on 1090 Jake.

