Wack 100 & 1090 Jake Call Each Other Out On Air During “No Jumper” Podcast

The No Jumper podcast, hosted by Adam22, recently witnessed a beef within the outskirts of the hip-hop game manifest after online shots. On one side is Wack 100, music executive who manages 6ix9ine, and on the other is 1090 Jake, who exposes rap snitches and speaks a lot about paperwork. Of course, you see where this is going, and so did Adam when he called Jake while he had Wack in the studio. Moreover, they’re not huge fans of each other, with the latter blasting the former for his hate and vice versa. A lot of ink spilled over Tekashi’s recent song “Shaka Laka” with Kodak Black, and now, they actually hashed things out briefly and savagely, albeit via a phone call.

“I’m with Wack, you don’t have to talk to us, but he wanted me to call you. How do you feel about this?” Adam22 told 1090 Jake over the phone, which Wack 100 pushed back on. “Man, f**k Wack,” Jake responded, which prompted a laugh out of Adam. “Tell him I said ‘Suck my d**k.'” “What?” Wack responded, reaching out for Adam’s phone. “Let me see what’s happening, what’s up, homie? Give me the thing, what’s up, homie?”

Wack 100 & 1090 Jake Butt Heads On No Jumper

However, as soon as 1090 Jake finished his statement, he hung up on them, not sticking around for the heat in the kitchen. “I’m finna tell him I respect him, bro,” Wack posited. “You’re gonna text him and say ‘Hey, this is Wack, I respect you’? You better, like, spell a word wrong or something so he knows it’s not me,” Adam replied, and then received the phone back from Wack and read the message he wrote Jake. “He wrote ‘This is Wack, eat a d**k twice.” “Westside!” Wack exclaimed. “Yo, he blocking your number. Yeah, that’s how you destroy white boy to white boy communication!”

“This man is trying to destroy the white community, you see that?” Adam joked. “You hear how I tried to get this conversation started out in a safe way? Now you guys are never going to be able to be cool.” “He’s a buster,” Wack concluded. For more news and the latest updates on Wack 100 and 1090 Jake, stay logged into HNHH.

