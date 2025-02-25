50 Cent Claims To Have Snitching Paperwork On Big Meech Courtesy Of 1090 Jake

50 Cent says he's got paperwork showing that Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory is snitch from 1090 Jake as his feud with the BMF founder continues to heat up. Taking to Instagram on Monday night, he teased an upcoming documentary about Tammy Cowins and shared a picture of the document. "(TAMMY COWINS) The truth and nothing but the truth coming soon! 1090 Jake tomorrow got that paper work you know the vibes," he wrote in the caption.
The post was enough to turn many fans against 50 in the comments section. "That’s tha same bs paperwork that proves nothing. Meech did not snitch. There’s no evidence that’s even close to that narrative so please just move on from this n stop tryna tear the man down," one top response reads. Another user writes: "I don’t care what anyone says; Fifty has female tendencies. How do you let your emotions mess up the bag? You had a successful show, and it all fell apart because of a picture. I mean, you can’t set your feelings aside and separate business from your emotions."
Why Are 50 Cent & Big Meech Beefing?
50 Cent has been beefing with Big Meech ever since he linked up with Rick Ross for a since-canceled "Welcome Home" concert following his release from prison. 50 labeled him a "rat" on Instagram in response and teased the end of his BMF series for Starz. Eventually, Lil Meech, who stars in the show, reached out to 50 in an attempt to calm his nerves. This backfired and 50 leaked their text messages. He further alleged that he once had to take Lil Meech to rehab after an on-set incident.
As for why he went after Lil Meech, he explained the move in response to concern on social media from Boosie Badazz. “I did more for MeMe than anyone in his life boosie, that’s why he responded like that. If he get locked up, I’m the first person he call bailed him out every time," he wrote. “When I saw him laughing at his pop post I said oh sh*t ! he a snake too he belong with him.”
