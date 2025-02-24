Big Meech & Lil Meech Are Still On 50 Cent's Bad Side After Linking Up With Floyd Mayweather

The internal BMF beef between 50 Cent and Big Meech is still going strong, and the latter doesn't seem to have another answer for it other than swapping out his allies. Moreover, he and his son Lil Meech recently linked up with Floyd Mayweather and posed together for a pic, which led to trolling from many fans online. Folks think that they are just hanging out for the clout, others dragged 50 due to his feud with Money, and a select few theorized that Rick Ross is also using the duo for cash. Nevertheless, they all have distaste for the G-Unit mogul in common, so we understand why they have been tight-knit as of late.

In fact, this follows Lil Meech, Floyd Mayweather, and Rick Ross' recent night out, which they also gloated about on the Internet. 50 Cent chose to respond by just making jokes about everyone involved and jumping to conclusions about what they might be talking about. Fif has plenty of people in his corner, but when it comes to his conflicts, he likes to take on the full responsibility on his own.

Why Are 50 Cent & Big Meech Beefing?

For those unaware, 50 Cent and Big Meech used to be all smiles, leading to the former's BMF show about the latter, an ex crime boss, and his exploits. But when the Detroit native got out of prison and took some pictures with Rick Ross shortly after, that's when 50 lost it. He accused Meech of being a snitch and boasted about now owning his life rights; in other words, the rights to make entertainment products about him. The former Black Mafia Family boss and his son Lil Meech denied this and clapped back at the Queens MC online, but his trolling ways often got a leg-up.