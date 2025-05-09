Big Meech Allegedly Feels "Slighted" By 50 Cent Beef And Explains Why It Went Down

On the Bag Fuel Podcast, Akon recalled some conversations he had with Big Meech about his surprising beef with 50 Cent.

50 Cent and Big Meech were once collaborators via the BMF television adaptation of Meech's exploits. As their relationship has savagely soured over the past few months, a lot of fans wondered why... Until Akon appeared on a recent episode of The Bag Fuel Podcast.

In a clip caught by Victor Baez on Twitter, the singer reveals he recently had a conversation with Meech about his feud with 50 Cent. According to the Senegalese-American, the former crime boss did not mean to start this conflict, and laments how the G-Unit mogul responded.

"Actually, me and Meech had some [recent] talks about that," Akon shared. "Yeah, he does feel slighted 'cause he felt that, you know, him and 50 should've sat down and had a real conversation as men. Because he's been in there for 20 years. He don't know the feud that's going on with 50 and whoever else. All he know is that, when he got out, [Rick] Ross came through. Showed some love. While he was locked up, Ross made a big-a** song that was, you know, 'They think I'm Big Meech, Larry Hoover.' In his mind, Ross is just paying homage. He's not understanding the politics that was happening in the music business that he felt was... you could say serious. That it had to warrant what Fif did, you understand what I'm saying?"

Why Did 50 Cent Diss Big Meech?

Then, one of the podcast hosts asked about Big Meech's other beefs. They are not many apart from 50 Cent, but he felt like other people had dissed him after coming home.

"Yeah, but what hurt him the most, really, because he really got love for 50," Akon responded. "And he appreciates everything that 50 did for his son. So he just felt like that situation could've been handled better between them two, right? Everybody else, he ain't really trip much. Because he always felt like... You know. When you the man at the top, it's gon' be some jealousy. It's gon' be some people that feel like, you know, they got something to say."

Fif first launched snitching allegations and other insults at Meech and his circle back in February. Things escalated due to the latter linking up with Rick Ross, and haven't smoothed out from there.

