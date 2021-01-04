BagFuel
- MusicJuicy J Says He Feels Like The Quincy Jones Of Rap Music On "BagFuel"Juicy J predicts he'll never stop making music on the latest episode of "BagFuel."By Alex Zidel
- MusicNeisha Neshae Speaks On "Price Of Love" & New Music On "BagFuel"Neisha Neshae details her recent work in film and her new music in the latest episode of "BagFuel."By Alex Zidel
- MusicSevyn Streeter Details Her Relationship With Chris Brown, New Music, & More On "BagFuel"Sevyn Streeter speaks about her new project "Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz" and her close bond with Chris Brown on the new episode of "BagFuel."By Alex Zidel
- MusicWorldwide Wednesday Explains His Ripple Effect Movement On "BagFuel"Worldwide Wednesday sits down with Hynaken and E$$O for the latest episode of "BagFuel."By Alex Zidel
- MusicObasi Jackson Teases Possible Pop Smoke & Bobby Shmurda CollabPop Smoke's brother Obasi Jackson says there's "probably" a collaboration coming from his brother and Bobby Shmurda.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTrina Talks About Doing A Verzuz With Lil Kim & Thriving Female MC Scene On "BagFuel""Da Baddest B*tch," Trina, sits down with Hynaken and E$$O to discuss women in rap.By Deja Goode
- Music199X Details His Early Work With XXXTentacion, Tyla Yaweh, & More On "BagFuel"Wichita rapper 199X speaks on being around XXXTentacion, Tyla Yaweh, and others at the beginning of their careers.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSmoke DZA Talks About The Origins Of The Smokers Club On "BagFuel"The stoner-rap legend sat down with co-hosts Hynaken and ESSO for the latest episode of "BagFuel." By Madusa S.
- MusicBandUpSick Talks Moving To L.A. To Pursue Rap Career Dreams On "BagFuel"Upcoming rapper BandUpSick sits down with Hynaken and ESSO for "BagFuel."By Azure Johnson
- MusicIcewear Vezzo & Helluva Explain How Detroit Rap Changed On "BagFuel"Icewear Vezzo and Helluva speak about the resurgence in Detroit rap on the latest episode of "BagFuel".By Alex Zidel
- MusicFredo Bang Talks Staying Out Of Trouble & "Top" Remix With Lil Durk On "BagFuel"Fredo Bang discussed the making of the "Top" Remix with Lil Durk on a new episode of BagFuel.By Deja Goode
- HNHH TVOmar Gooding Recalls Shooting "Baby Boy" With Snoop Dogg On "BagFuel"Omar Gooding reveals that early audiences were upset with just how gruesome Snoop Dogg's death was in the movie, forcing them to re-shoot the scene and "kill him a little kinder."By Deja Goode
- MusicRising R&B Singer Journee Talks Beyonce's Influence, Reveals Ty Dolla $ign Collab On "Bag Fuel"R&B singer, songwriter, and model Journee joins Hynaken and ES$O on a new episode of "BagFuel" to discuss her progression as a songwriter and the influence that her musically-inclined family had on her as an artist. By Deja Goode
- InterviewsLatruth Speaks On Smoking With Snoop Dogg & North Carolina Rap Scene On "BagFuel"Latruth sits down with BagFuel hosts Hynaken and E$$O.By Deja Goode
- MusicSmack Of SMACK DVDs Talks Possibility Of Drake Vs Murda Mook Rap Battle On "BagFuel"A brand new episode of "BagFuel" featuring Smack.By Deja Goode
- Pop CultureArmani Caesar Talks Benny The Butcher Shooting, YFN Lucci Drama & More On "BagFuel"“First lady” Armani Caesar talks about her highly-received new project and the fans who have been there since day one. By hnhh
- MusicLATHEGOAT And Jermaine Dupri Discuss Using Songs As Evidence And Signing To Dupri’s Label On “BagFuel”This week's episode of the new HNHH podcast "BagFuel" features Jermaine Dupri and LATHEGOAT talking it out with E$$O and Hynaken. By hnhh
- Original ContentIman Shumpert Talks King Von & LeBron James On Episode 1 Of "BagFuel"Iman Shumpert joined ES$O and Hynaken on the first episode of "BagFuel."By Alexander Cole