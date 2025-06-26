Jim Jones Argues He Did Nas A Favor With Viral Hot Take

Jim Jones says he's responsible for Nas having one of the most viral moments of his entire storied career by going after him during multiple interviews in recent days. He's been arguing that his catalog has aged better Nas and he isn't a fan of his work since his iconic debut, Illmatic. During an appearance on the Bagfuel Podcast on Wednesday, he once again spoke about the Queensbridge rapper.

Jones began by arguing that Nas has never been as popular as he is since Jones originally brought him up. “What I did for Nas recently probably has never been done in his life,” he remarked. “Last time he was in some viral sh*t like this was when he was getting at Jay-Z." He added that he hasn't spoken to Nas yet about the situation.

Fans on social media are starting to get tired of Jones' antics. "At this point, there’s a woman involved," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another wrote: "Mind you this n***a Nas just won 2 Grammys for collab albums with hit boy …… lowkey it’s f*ck Jim jones."

Nas Jim Jones Beef

Jones originally reignited his feud with Nas while appearing on a recent episode of the Joe & Jada Podcast. “I was a superior Nas fan but when you get into the game you realize your idols be rivals," he said on the show, according to HipHopDX. "My son can’t tell me one Nas record. I got a hell of a catalog. Me, Jim Jones, myself, gold records, platinum records, no Diplomats, nobody else, me, Jim Jones. Check my track record, then check everybody else track record. Then go to Billboard and check all my entries then check all them n****s entries. I been spanking a lot of this sh*t. Pull up Nas’ Billboard entries, then pull up my Billboard entries.”

During a later appearance on the Nightcap podcast with Shannon Sharpe and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, he doubled down on the comments when questioned by the former NFL stars. Jones explained: "I know I made a little boo-boo when you're talking about the sales and all this type of s**t. Nas was nice when I was in high school. Nas was dope. We appreciate him. He had a little bit of a run. But Nas always came up second to [Jay-Z] and DMX and all these other people. He never had that type of influence on us, except for his first album. I used to want to dress like Nas... He had one of the illest albums of all time. [...] I'm a real fan of Nas. But he kind of lost me after the movie Belly and s**t like that." Nas has yet to acknowledge Jim Jones' criticism.