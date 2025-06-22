Jim Jones Doubles Down On His Nas Take During Debate With Shannon Sharpe

May 17, 2014; Baltimore, MD, USA; Hip-hop artist Nas performs before the 139th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Jim Jones had previously claimed that he became bigger than Nas, although he made sure to give the Queens legend his flowers.

Jim Jones was a recent guest on the Nightcap podcast with Shannon Sharpe and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, and they couldn't help but ask him about Nas. Capo had previously positioned himself as a bigger rapper than Esco during an appearance on Fat Joe and Jadakiss' podcast, which obviously caused a lot of flabbergasted debate.

During this Nightcap appearance, though, he doubled down. Specifically, the Dipset member explained why he thinks he's more influential.

"I know I made a little boo-boo when you're talking about the sales and all this type of s**t," Jim Jones said of Nas, as caught by joebuddenclips/fanpage on Twitter. "Nas was nice when I was in high school. Nas was dope. We appreciate him. He had a little bit of a run. But Nas always came up second to [Jay-Z] and DMX and all these other people. He never had that type of influence on us, except for his first album. I used to want to dress like Nas... He had one of the illest albums of all time. [...] I'm a real fan of Nas. But he kind of lost me after the movie Belly and s**t like that."

Shannon Sharpe Nas Debate

He also alluded to something that happened between him and the Queens legend. "We the ones that went wild on them boys," Jones claimed. Sharpe posited Esco as the superior lyricist, but Capo doubled down on the style influence. From there, all three men kept debating about competitive mentalities. In fact, Sharpe brought up Dipset's Verzuz with The LOX and how Jones should probably worry about getting his revenge on 'Kiss.

"I would run laps around Nas rapping right now, bro," Jim Jones boldly proclaimed. "Right now, 2025, I'm in the game still rapping at a high capacity."

"I'm not mad, it's about the sportsmanship of the game," he added later on. "I'm a very aggressive person. I seem to get misconstrued when I'm talking my s**t. I'm just talking my s**t, you heard? Let me talk my s**t, 'cause I am on the field. If anybody got a problem with that, they can meet me on the field. That is the booth. Anybody from that era."

