Jim Jones Trashes Clipse's "Ace Trumpets"

A lot of fans have been chanting "real hip-hop is back" online as of late. That's because of the impending comeback album from Clipse, Let God Sort Em Out. The rollout has many eager to hear the project in full and that's thanks in large part to the singles.

The most recent of which dropped yesterday on the duo's YouTube channel, "So Be It." Once again, Pharrell Williams put together a marvelous beat and Pusha T and Malice's verses were on par quality wise. Of course, the internet has been losing their marbles over the teardown of Travis Scott.

Push goes in rapping, "You cried in front of me, you died in front of me / Calabasas took your bitch and your pride in front of me / Heard Utopia had moved right up the street / And her lip gloss was poppin', she ain't need you to eat."

He then goes for the final gut punch, "The 'net gon' call it the way that they see it / But I got the video, I can share and A.E. it / They wouldn't believe it, but I can't unsee it / Lucky I ain't TMZ it, so be it, so be it."

Clipse New Album

This track is certainly getting all of the attention right now, but "Ace Trumpets," the lead single, was just as stupendous. In similar fashion, Pusha took direct shots at another former GOOD Music label mate, Kanye West.

That cut was also receiving tons of praise, but it seems like it didn't strike a chord with one rapper in particular. That would happen to be New York native Jim Jones.

In a clip caught by big_business_ on X, Bootleg Kev asked him if he liked "Ace Trumpets" while backstage at the BET Awards. It was a fair question to ask as Jim Jones gives Pusha T and Malice their flowers seconds before. "Shout outs to Pusha, shout-outs to the Clipse. Congratulations on whatever they got goin' on," he said.

But as Kev gushed about the single, Jones was confused as to why he thought so highly of it. "What's so great about it? It's good in what? The nostalgic value of it? I don't believe it. I don't believe it, I don't believe them."

He added, "But that's a whole other story and I don't wanna downplay nobody's craft... but I don't listen to their music and never have. I don't recall too many records that I can remember."

It's worth mentioning that Jones and Pusha specifically have had beef as recently as 2023. It seemed to have started after Capo disagreed with the Virginia rapper's ranking on Billboard and Vibe's top 50 rappers of all time.

He passionately argued, "What has he done that puts him in the greatest rappers of all time? Besides talk about cocaine that he probably didn’t get himself. He could rap his a*s off but what has he done? Nobody has dressed like him. Nobody want to be like Pusha T. I don’t remember nothing."