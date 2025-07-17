Clipse Take The Stage At The 2025 ESPYs Amid New Album Buzz

Clipse 2025 ESPYs Hip Hop News
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 16: (L-R) Malice and Pusha T of Clipse perform onstage during the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Clipse unleashed their first album in over 15 years earlier this month, and so far, it's been a major success.

Earlier this month, Clipse got together after over 15 years to drop their fourth studio album, Let God Sort Em Out. The project packs a punch with 13 tracks and multiple high-profile features from the likes of Nas, Tyler The Creator, Kendrick Lamar, and more. So far, reviews of the LP have been overwhelmingly positive, and the duo has already debuted several of their new songs live.

Yesterday (July 16), for example, they graced the stage at the 2025 ESPY Awards. They performed their 2002 hit "Grindin" along with the lead single for the new album, "Ace Trumpets." The crowd's energy may not have exactly been electric, but theirs certainly was, as captured by @big_business_ on X.

"No orchestra or extra heads on the stage… just them and a DJ," one social media user writes in the replies. "I’m not sure we’ll see a rollout better than this for a while," another says. "These guys have been everywhere for the past few months. Perfect execution."

Clipse First-Week Sales Projections

Clipse's latest release has been a commercial success so far too. It's expected to move 90K album-equivalent units in its first week and debut at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, according to Kurrco.

With that being said, there are at least a few critics who think it missed the mark. During a recent appearance on Fat Joe and Jadakiss' podcast Joe and Jada, Pusha T addressed those who have called him out for rapping about drugs and violence so frequently. He made it clear he's not trying to impress anyone but himself, and knows the audience he's trying to reach.

"You can't please everybody... but 23 years in this, I'm not tryna please nobody but myself, that's what I care about," the Virginia Beach rapper explained. "I know that my taste, my ear, and what it is that I wanna hear that resonates with that type of person -that's the person I wanna talk to ... The person who says that... man, I'm sure I don't even gel with you anyway."

