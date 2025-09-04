Cash Cobain recently hinted that Jay-Z has new music in the works and it's going to "shake the world." Cobain discussed Jay-Z during an appearance on Billboard Unfiltered Live on Wednesday as the outlet celebrated its R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players week.
The topic of Jay-Z arose as each guest gave their pick for the king and queen of New York's hip-hop scene. Cash went with Hov, explaining: “The king of New York is Jay-Z. It’s Jay-Z. Multi-platinum albums [and] president of Def Jam. He’s like the richest rapper, right? What didn’t he do?”
Afterwards, he teased new music from him. “I heard Jay-Z is about to drop some sh*t thats gonna shake the world. That’s what I heard," he said. From there, he remarked: "I'm tryna hear Beyonce."
Fans on X (formerly Twitter) are thrilled by the idea of hearing new music from the legendary rapper. "If Jay Z get on a cash beat ima really be weak but ima def need front row seats too," one fan wrote in response to Cash. Another theorized that Pusha T and Malice's new Clipse album, Let God Sort Em Out has inspired Jay-Z to get back in the studio. "THIS BETTER BE TRUE," another user added.
Jay-Z's Next Album
Jay-Z hasn't released a solo album since dropping his critically acclaimed effort, 4:44, back in 2017. That project debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 with 262,000 album-equivalent units and earned a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year. It was noteworthy for Jay's emotional candor on songs like the title track as well as "The Story of OJ."
Zeddy Will also appeared on the episode of Billboard Unfiltered Live. He went with Nicki Minaj as the Queen of New York. “She’s been able to still for all these years come back and sell arenas out,” he said. “She did MSG twice back-to-back. Her fanbase is still crazy to this day and she got all the hit records. The numbers don’t lie.”