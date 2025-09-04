Cash Cobain recently hinted that Jay-Z has new music in the works and it's going to "shake the world." Cobain discussed Jay-Z during an appearance on Billboard Unfiltered Live on Wednesday as the outlet celebrated its R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players week.

The topic of Jay-Z arose as each guest gave their pick for the king and queen of New York's hip-hop scene. Cash went with Hov, explaining: “The king of New York is Jay-Z. It’s Jay-Z. Multi-platinum albums [and] president of Def Jam. He’s like the richest rapper, right? What didn’t he do?”

Afterwards, he teased new music from him. “I heard Jay-Z is about to drop some sh*t thats gonna shake the world. That’s what I heard," he said. From there, he remarked: "I'm tryna hear Beyonce."

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) are thrilled by the idea of hearing new music from the legendary rapper. "If Jay Z get on a cash beat ima really be weak but ima def need front row seats too," one fan wrote in response to Cash. Another theorized that Pusha T and Malice's new Clipse album, Let God Sort Em Out has inspired Jay-Z to get back in the studio. "THIS BETTER BE TRUE," another user added.

Jay-Z's Next Album

Jay-Z hasn't released a solo album since dropping his critically acclaimed effort, 4:44, back in 2017. That project debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 with 262,000 album-equivalent units and earned a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year. It was noteworthy for Jay's emotional candor on songs like the title track as well as "The Story of OJ."