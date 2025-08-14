Cash Cobain Drops Infectious Single, "Hoes Be Mad," Before His Headlining Tour

BY Cole Blake 188 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cash Cobain Hoes Be Mad Cash Cobain Hoes Be Mad
Cash Cobain will be embarking on his first-ever headlining tour, next month, performing over 20 shows across North America.

Cash Cobain teamed up with BunnaB for his latest single, "Hoes Be Mad," which he shared for fans on Wednesday. Containing a sample of BunnaB's song, “It’s Me,” the track features an infectious chorus performed by both artists, who sing, "Rich n***a, take you to Celine / I told them other b*tches they can leave / Can't wait to get the baddest on her knees." It arrives just weeks after Cash's last release, "Feeeeeeeeel," as well as his appearance on Justin Bieber’s Swag album.

Fans in the comments section of the song's visualizer on YouTube are loving the track. "This song needs to be longer it's so [fire emoji]," one top comment reads. Another user adds: "this tune fr make me elevate to the moooooon."

The release of "Hoes Be Mad" comes just weeks before Cash is set to kick off his Party with Slizzy tour. For his time headlining, he'll be traveling across North America for a total of 23 shows lined up in New York City, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, and more cities. In a press release back in June, he said: "What’s good! It’s the Slizzy, Cash Cobizzy, I’m coming to your city so you can party with the Izzy. I’m so excited to partner up with The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour bc the energy is going to be on a trillion! Hope you're ready."

Read More: Cash Cobain Continues Hot Streak With New Single, "Feeeeeeeeel"

Cash Cobain - "Hoes Be Mad"

Quotable Lyrics:

Hoes be mad it's me
Rich b*tch, still shop on Shein
They wanna compare, but, can't compete
Can put the biggest baller on his knees

Read More: Cash Cobain Shows His Love For New Orleans Bounce With OnlyHeaven Collab "Sick n Tired"

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Cash Cobain - Feeeeeeeeel Songs Cash Cobain Continues Hot Streak With New Single, "Feeeeeeeeel" 1212
artworks-QOsjlLJ8Y7subzJq-peWzhQ-t500x500 Songs Ice Spice Steals The Show On Cash Cobain's "Fisherrr (Remix)" 1.5K
BET Awards Media House - Day 1 Music Ice Spice Shows Love To Cash Cobain After He Hilariously Admits His XXL Freshman Freestyle Was "Ass" 2.7K
cash-cobain Songs Cash Cobain Shows His Love For New Orleans Bounce With OnlyHeaven Collab "Sick n Tired" 1.5K
Comments 0