Cash Cobain teamed up with BunnaB for his latest single, "Hoes Be Mad," which he shared for fans on Wednesday. Containing a sample of BunnaB's song, “It’s Me,” the track features an infectious chorus performed by both artists, who sing, "Rich n***a, take you to Celine / I told them other b*tches they can leave / Can't wait to get the baddest on her knees." It arrives just weeks after Cash's last release, "Feeeeeeeeel," as well as his appearance on Justin Bieber’s Swag album.

Fans in the comments section of the song's visualizer on YouTube are loving the track. "This song needs to be longer it's so [fire emoji]," one top comment reads. Another user adds: "this tune fr make me elevate to the moooooon."

The release of "Hoes Be Mad" comes just weeks before Cash is set to kick off his Party with Slizzy tour. For his time headlining, he'll be traveling across North America for a total of 23 shows lined up in New York City, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, and more cities. In a press release back in June, he said: "What’s good! It’s the Slizzy, Cash Cobizzy, I’m coming to your city so you can party with the Izzy. I’m so excited to partner up with The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour bc the energy is going to be on a trillion! Hope you're ready."

Cash Cobain - "Hoes Be Mad"

Quotable Lyrics: