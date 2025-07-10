Cash Cobain Continues Hot Streak With New Single, "Feeeeeeeeel"

Cash Cobain's new song arrives ahead of his upcoming tour, "Party with Slizzy," which kicks off in September.

Cash Cobain has dropped off another single as he prepares to embark on his debut headlining tour later this year. The new song, "Feeeeeeeeel," samples the 1995 track, “Surrender,” from the R&B girl group Kut Klose, according to Stereogum. Along with its release, Cash performed the song for a COLORS show published on Wednesday.

Fans on YouTube are already loving the new track. "Yaaaaaaa sh*t on repeat f*ck wht anyone says idc," one top comment on the platform reads. Another fan writes: "Now stop gate keeping the other ones and release em."

"Feeeeeeeeel" is the latest of several singles Cash Cobain has already put out in 2025, including "Sick n Tired" and "Trippin on a Yacht." Speaking with People back in March, he hinted at having huge plans in store for the rest of the year. “I'm trying to take over this year again. Last year I did good. This year I'm trying to do better,” Cash said at the time. “Last year was an introduction with a lot of people, you know what I'm saying? It was a lot of the sexy drill feel. Now I'm trying to do different s---. I'm trying to be more on the producer side of things as well.”

Starting in September, fans will be able to catch Cash Cobain on the Party with Slizzy tour as he travels across North America for his time headlining. He has a total of 23 shows lined up in New York City, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, and more cities. In a press release back in June, he said: "What’s good! It’s the Slizzy, Cash Cobizzy, I’m coming to your city so you can party with the Izzy. I’m so excited to partner up with The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour bc the energy is going to be on a trillion! Hope you're ready."

Cash Cobain - "Feeeeeeeeel"

Quotable Lyrics:

Don't f*ck with me, don't f*ck with me, don't f*ck with me, unless you wanna feel
In love with me, don't f*ck with me, unless you wanna feel

