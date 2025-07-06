In 2025, Bronx producer and rapper Cash Cobain sparked buzz after revealing his wish to attend one of Diddy’s exclusive parties.

Diddy would be found guilty on 2 out of 5 counts last week in a New York RICO trial. He awaits sentencing, scheduled for July 8.

Cobain called Diddy’s legendary parties a symbol of hip-hop success. In a recent interview, he described the parties as milestones that represent luxury, cultural power, and Black excellence.

In recent years, the “Fisherrr” hitmaker helped shape New York’s current rap sound. Cobain said an invitation would feel like recognition of his rising influence.

He praised Diddy for creating spaces where artists, executives, and cultural leaders connect and set trends that shape music and fashion globally. Diddy parties were known to include the biggest names in pop culture.

The comments quickly spread on social media. Fans and artists urged Diddy to invite Cobain, applauding his humility and ambition. Many said his contributions to the city’s music scene had earned him a place at hip-hop’s most coveted events.

The comments received missed reactions on social media. One fan wrote, “Gotta keep an eye on dis one,” while another commented, “People start talking like this after they fell off.”

Another Instagram user questioned the public’s reaction to the Diddy verdict. They commented, “The fact that some of yall happy bout is amazing, keep exposing yo self in the comments.”

Cobain also reflected on his larger goals. He spoke about building a brand that reaches beyond music into fashion, business, and community efforts—following a blueprint Diddy helped define.

For Cobain, the chance to attend one of these events symbolizes more than a party. It marks a step toward greater influence and legacy building.

Diddy nor his sons have responded to Cobain’s comments yet. But industry voices note that Cobain’s rise mirrors Diddy’s long tradition of supporting emerging New York talent.