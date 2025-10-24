Cash Cobain Says a Drake Feature Is Coming On His Upcoming Album 'Party With Slizzy'

Cash Cobain just confirmed what fans have been hoping to hear. A Drake feature is on the way! During a recent interview with Nessa on Hot 97, the New York rapper-producer revealed that the Toronto superstar will appear on his upcoming album Party with Slizzy.

The moment happened unexpectedly when Nessa pressed Cash about potential collaborations on the project. Trying to play coy at first, Cash couldn’t hide his reaction for long before finally admitting, “Yeah, Drake’s on there.” The candid reveal immediately sent fans into overdrive online. It sparked excitement over what’s shaping up to be one of the year’s biggest link-ups.

However, this upcoming collaboration doesn't mark the first time that Cobain has worked with the rap star. Earlier in September, he linked with PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake for "Somebody Loves Me Pt. 2." This remix was one of several tracks Drake previewed during ICEMAN Episode 3.

Cash Cobain Reveals Drake Is On His Album

Known for pioneering his signature “slizzy” sound, Cash Cobain has quickly become one of New York’s most talked-about artists. Recently, he opened for NBA YoungBoy during the rapper’s Brooklyn tour stop. It was a night that also featured a surprise appearance from Offset, bringing an unexpected mix of major hip-hop talent to one stage. However, when clips surfaced online showing the crowd standing still during Cash and Offset’s sets, social media quickly weighed in. Some users slammed the audience as “lame” and “boring,” while others defended them, arguing that neither artist was the right fit for a YoungBoy crowd.

Regardless, Cash Cobain brings his own New York energy to every project he's part of. In addition, Drake is able to surprise listeners with any track he's involved in as he has always been one to tap into emerging sounds.

While Cash didn’t share details about the song’s title or release date, he hinted that fans won’t have to wait long. With Party with Slizzy on the horizon and a Drake feature officially confirmed, anticipation for the project has hit a new high.