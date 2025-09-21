Nippa & Cash Cobain Want "Sum'n Serious" On Their Collab

Whether you are sick of Cash Cobain's sexy drill sound or not, you have to give to him at the end of the day. He's managed to put some relatively unknown artists on the map through remixes and original collabs. Overall, it looks like the New York producer, singer, and rapper might have worked his magic again this weekend.
On top of landing a feature on Cardi B's AM I THE DRAMA?, he's also got this track out with Nippa. It's called "Sum'n Serious," which actually belongs to the latter. He hails from Tottenham and is known for the track "Situation."
However, this cut has all the makings to be another smash thanks to the irresistible melodies and auto crooning. The original version was already leaning into sexy drill territory, but Cobain brings it around, adding his own verse to the mix.
As usual, his lyrics are much more explicit. However, they do work in the sense that he expresses how serious he wants to be with his woman just like Nippa. He just goes about it in a more overtly sexual way.
The latter is someone you are going to want to keep your eye on now, if you haven't already. He's got cosigns from the likes of Leon Thomas and Denzel Curry, so you may want to jump on the bandwagon early.
Nippa & Cash Cobain "Sum'n Serious (SLIZZY MIX)"
Quotable Lyrics:
Tell me if I'm ever fallin' short
You can say you 'bout it when you in it, are you gone?
Is they only with me 'cause I'm whippin' in a foreign?
Is thеy gon' be hidin' when I'm ridin' through the storm?
And I'm sеrious
Go easy on me, girl, go easy on me, girl, go easy on me, girl
