Nippa & Cash Cobain Want "Sum'n Serious" On Their Collab

Nippa, an up-and-coming singer from England, has a future hit with "Sum'n Serious" and its remix with Cash Cobain.

Tell me if I'm ever fallin' short You can say you 'bout it when you in it, are you gone? Is they only with me 'cause I'm whippin' in a foreign? Is thеy gon' be hidin' when I'm ridin' through the storm? And I'm sеrious Go easy on me, girl, go easy on me, girl, go easy on me, girl

The latter is someone you are going to want to keep your eye on now, if you haven't already. He's got cosigns from the likes of Leon Thomas and Denzel Curry , so you may want to jump on the bandwagon early.

As usual, his lyrics are much more explicit. However, they do work in the sense that he expresses how serious he wants to be with his woman just like Nippa. He just goes about it in a more overtly sexual way.

Whether you are sick of Cash Cobain's sexy drill sound or not, you have to give to him at the end of the day. He's managed to put some relatively unknown artists on the map through remixes and original collabs. Overall, it looks like the New York producer, singer, and rapper might have worked his magic again this weekend.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.