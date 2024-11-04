JasonMartin Remixes Laila! & Cash Cobain's Viral Sexy Drill Hit "Problem"

A lot of West Coast rappers have been making their mark in 2024. But JasonMartin might be having the most underrated impact of all of them. Him and legendary producer DJ Quik put out a gargantuan, but tremendous joint effort in CHUPACABRA. Overall, it was no surprise that they sent it in for GRAMMY consideration for Best Rap Album. It was another unifying moment for the region, as him and Quik corralled numerous California icons. With that being said, it seems that JasonMartin (formerly Problem) is hungry to end this year on an even stronger note. Since the album, he's made appearances on other talented MC's records such as ones from Ab-Soul, Terrace Martin, and more. Additionally, he's been bolstering his solo catalog with "killswitch," a track he labels as a "CWA."
This seems to be the energy he's on right now, as his last several social media posts have this abbreviation attached. What does "CWA" stand for you ask? Well, for him it means "Crip Walking Anthem," and that's what "killswitch" was. If you haven't heard it yet, go check it out here. It's a West Coast banger for the ages for sure. But JasonMartin isn't stopping there as he is back again with the ironically titled "PROBLEM" alongside Laila! The track belongs to the latter, and she's gone viral for it this year. The song was even tweaked by Cash Cobain and he put his version with Laila! on his recent album, PLAY CASH COBAIN. It's now in the hands of JasonMartin who puts the West Coast on it and it sounds dope overall. Check it out with the link below.