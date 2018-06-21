loosie
- Music2 Chainz Teases More Music Arriving This Friday2 Chainz is stepping and smoking on that gas. By Noah C
- NewsWiz Khalifa Reaps The Fruits Of His Labor On "Hardly Ever Home"Wiz Khalifa is back with more heat.By Aron A.
- NewsWiz Khalifa Flows Smoothly Over Alchemist Production On "Tequila Shots In The AM"More unreleased music from Wiz Khalifa!By Alex Zidel
- NewsWiz Khalifa Hasn't Switched Up On "No Change"Wiz Khalifa returns with more new heat.By Aron A.
- Original ContentThe 10 Best Drake Loosies Not On "Care Package"Drake bundled some of his best-loved b-sides into a "Care Package" for fans, but here are some that he missed.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsBlocBoy JB Comes Through With His New Track "Down Bad"BlocBoy JB comes through with his latest single, "Down Bad."By Aron A.
- Original ContentTop 5 NBA Youngboy LoosiesHere are five great NBA Youngboy tracks not found on any project. By Narsimha Chintaluri
- SongsDisclosure Samples A Classic Cover On "Moonlight"The duo releases their second single since their hiatus.By Zaynab
- NewsThelonious Martin Enlists Mac Miller For Surprise Drop Called "Guidelines"The artists' chemistry is revived.By Zaynab
- MusicTrill Sammy Links With Youngboy NBA & Cashmere Cat For "3AM"The Houston rapper serves a collaborative drip before the release of his project.By Zaynab
- MusicStefflon Don Bodies Dancehall Beat On "Pretty Girls"The rapper pairs with Tiggs Da Author for her latest summer release.By Zaynab
- NewsTwelve'Len Drops Summer Jam With Melancholic "Let's Stay"Listen to this drip from a Carol City kid.By Zaynab
- MusicFXXXXY Teams Up With Gunna For "Need U"The Dallas kid offers his first summer release.By Zaynab
- NewsFuture Releases New Track "Translator"Future drops off another heater with "Translator."By Aron A.
- MusicKR Shows Love On "Just Like That"Listen to "Just Like That" from the artist's latest album.By Zaynab
- NewsCurren$y & T.Y Are Floating On A "Spaceship" For Their New CollabThere's no stopping Curren$y.By Aron A.
- MusicGorilla Zoe Got Eyez Watching Him On "Paranoid"Listen to the Atlanta native's most recent track.By Zaynab
- MusicAri Lennox Offers Soulful "Whipped Cream" SingleHer "Pho" muse is back for this latest loosie.By Zaynab
- NewsGorrilla Zoe Gets Metaphorical On "Fat Jesus"There is nothing divine about bread and wine in this Gorilla Zoe track.By Zaynab
- MusicTeejay3K & Mozzy Team Up On "All I Know"They serve summer hustle vibes.By Zaynab
- MusicEvander Griiim Enlists Quavo For "Baile (dance)"Stream Evander Griiims latest collaboration.By Zaynab
- NewsJazz Cartier Gets Hype On "Which One"Get ready to bump hard to this.By Zaynab
- NewsBenny & Westside Gunn Talk Hood On "Vader"The pair serves some old-school storytelling.By Zaynab