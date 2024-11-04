PartyNextDoor Finally Releases Much Anticipated Loosie "Dreamin"

PND drops one for the fans ahead of his collab album with Drake.

"Dreamin" is known as a potential throwaway from the first PARTYNEXTDOOR era. Additionally, it's supposedly a part of stretch in 2015 that saw multiple unreleased songs circle the internet. Regardless of how long this song has been in limbo, fans sure seem ecstatic that it's getting an official widespread release. "He really released this officially, what a W," one Reddit user says. "Dope. He’s one of those artists that has a huge amount of leaks, some of which is up there as his best stuff," another adds. We agree with the praise and can see what the chatter has been about. PARTY sounds right at home over this spacey and rumbling contemporary production. Overall, it's not one of his most riveting lyrical performances, but the vibes sure are, and this track shows how he's built his respected reputation over the years.

PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake have fans on the edge of their seats as the wait on their collaboration project. Overall, there's a strong belief it will drop by the end of the year and it will apparently contain 15 cuts , according to the OVO signee. "The one we doing right now, all 15 we doing right now," he said in response to someone who asked him what his favorite track was. Hopefully, a release date/cover art reveal comes within the next couple of weeks. But for now, PARTYNEXTDOOR is surprising his loyal fanbase once more in 2024 by dropping off "Dreamin." This is a prized loosie within his community, and one that made headway in March 2015.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.