PartyNextDoor Finally Releases Much Anticipated Loosie "Dreamin"

PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake have fans on the edge of their seats as the wait on their collaboration project. Overall, there's a strong belief it will drop by the end of the year and it will apparently contain 15 cuts, according to the OVO signee. "The one we doing right now, all 15 we doing right now," he said in response to someone who asked him what his favorite track was. Hopefully, a release date/cover art reveal comes within the next couple of weeks. But for now, PARTYNEXTDOOR is surprising his loyal fanbase once more in 2024 by dropping off "Dreamin." This is a prized loosie within his community, and one that made headway in March 2015.
"Dreamin" is known as a potential throwaway from the first PARTYNEXTDOOR era. Additionally, it's supposedly a part of stretch in 2015 that saw multiple unreleased songs circle the internet. Regardless of how long this song has been in limbo, fans sure seem ecstatic that it's getting an official widespread release. "He really released this officially, what a W," one Reddit user says. "Dope. He’s one of those artists that has a huge amount of leaks, some of which is up there as his best stuff," another adds. We agree with the praise and can see what the chatter has been about. PARTY sounds right at home over this spacey and rumbling contemporary production. Overall, it's not one of his most riveting lyrical performances, but the vibes sure are, and this track shows how he's built his respected reputation over the years.
"Dreamin" - PartyNextDoor
Quotable Lyrics:
Ride around, gettin' it
Blowin' money on my main b****
Bumpin' 2 Chainz, bumpin' 2 Chainz
In the Range Rove', in the damn thing
Ain't a fluke, baby, ain't a fluke, baby
Cause the hook game got me out the loot, baby