2015
- Music7 No. 1 Rap Songs From 20152015 marked a return to viral rap, with songs like “Hotline Bling” and “Watch Me (Whip/NaeNae).” By Demi Phillips
- EntertainmentWill Smith Explains The Time Jaden Smith Wore A Batman Suit To PromJaden stays proud of his fashion choices. By Chantilly Post
- MusicR. Kelly's Overseas Tour: Azriel Clary's Dad Afraid Daughter Might Tag AlongAzriel Clary's dad puts foreign authorities on notice.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"The Hateful Eight" Composer Accuses Quentin Tarantino Of "Stealing From Others"When Ennio Morricone speaks, people listen.By Devin Ch
- MusicYung Gleesh Found Guilty Of "Attempted Sexual Assault" For Incident At SXSW In '15Yung Gleesh acquitted of rape, but found guilty of "attempted sexual assault."By Devin Ch
- SocietyHBO Irate With Trump For Using "Game Of Thrones" Trademark In Message To IranDonald Trump is reversing Obama's hard-fought "Nuclear deal" with Iran.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna Blames Her Friend For 2015 Hit & Run, Claims Car Keys Were StolenBlac Chyna is fighting to get her name removed from the case.By Chantilly Post
- MusicTyler, The Creator Shares 2-Disc Instrumental Version Of 2015's "Cherry Bomb"Tyler, the Creator is really fond of his work on 2015's "Cherry Bomb" LP.By Devin Ch
- NewsUncle Murda "Rap Up 2015" VideoWatch the video to Uncle Murda's "Rap Up 2015." By Angus Walker
- Original ContentQuiz: The Year In Hip-HopTake our quiz on the year in hip-hop.By Mike De Leon
- ReviewsReview: King Los' "God, Money, War"Does King Los win the Game of Thrones that's taking place in hip-hop in 2015?By Nicholas DG
- NewsIggy Azalea Announces "The Great Escape Tour" [Update: Tour Pushed Back]Iggy Azalea, Tinashe and Nick Jonas will be hitting the road for "The Great Escape Tour" in 2015.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsKanye West Accepts Visionary Award At BET Honors 2015Watch some clips of Kanye's big night.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsKanye West Going On Tour In 2015? [Update: Rihanna To Join Him?]Kanye West is apparently prepping a North American tour for 2015. Let's hope this coincides with an album release?By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentMost Anticipated Albums Of 2015The top 11 albums we're looking forward to this year.By Matt Aceto
- News2015 (Freestyle)Snow The Product freestyles over Tyga's "Make It Work" for 2015.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsYG "2015 Flow" Video Check out YG's latest music video, "2015 Flow."By hnhh
- Original ContentTop 10 Predictions For 2015While we wait on 2015 to roll around, here a few predictions about what will happen in the New Year.By Mike De Leon
- NewsThe Game Announces "The Documentary 2" Dropping In Early 2015The Game tells the LA Leakers that the sequel to his debut album, "The Documentary", will be arriving in January, 2015.By Kevin Goddard