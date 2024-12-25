Young Thug's 2015 Mixtape "Slim Season 2" Arrives On Streaming Platforms

Young Thug's sequel in the Slim Season series makes it's streaming debut.

Young Thug’s Slime Season 2 has officially landed on digital streaming platforms. The 22-track collection opens with the electrifying “Big Racks,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert, and transitions into the viral anthem “Thief in the Night,” a collaboration with the late Trouble. Other standout tracks include “Hey, I,” “Pull Up on a Kid” with Yak Gotti, “Raw (Might Just),” and the emotionally charged “Never Made Love,” marking one of the final collaborations between Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan.

Slime Season 2 boasts contributions from Birdman and Shad da God. The production features Metro Boomin, Southside, Supah Mario, and TM88. In 2015, Spin's Paul Thompson described the second installment: "Continues to give context and direction as to the rapper’s wealth of unorganized material. This time, it’s constructed with more precision, playing out as one long crescendo."

The mixtape follows news Thug is creating new music. In November, Dora Williams, Young Thug's sister, informed fans: “My brother is working hard on new music. I promise you won’t be disappointed." Accepting a plea deal after two years of incarceration, Young Thug faced personal losses. In Fulton County, he sustained the death of four loved ones, including the passing of his sister in 2023. Thug accepted a deal that included 15 years probation and banishment from Metro Atlanta. The rap star made a heartfelt apology to the judge and families involved in the RICO trial after the ruling.