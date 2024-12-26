Young Thug Spreads Christmas Cheer By Dropping "Slime Season 1 & 2" On Streaming

BYGabriel Bras Nevares133 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Young Thug Slime Season 1 2 Mixtapes Streaming StreamYoung Thug Slime Season 1 2 Mixtapes Streaming Stream
Thank you, Slime Santa!

Merry Christmas to Young Thug fans, who got a couple of very special gifts this year thanks to the streaming release of his Slime Season and Slime Season 2 mixtapes. These two projects, released about a month and a half away from each other, represent arguably Thugger's most iconic mixtape series and hold a lot of fan favorite hits. Considering all that he's been through over the past two and a half years with the YSL RICO case, celebrating this with fans must feel like a real treat.

However, Young Thug faces some other controversial headlines these days regarding his prison stay, specifically some scandalous cheating rumors based on a leaked prison call with Devin Haney's baby mama Leena Sayed. This caused an uproar during the holiday season not just because of the gossip fuel that this represents, but the backlash to how a call like this could leak in the first place. It seems like Thug's boo Mariah The Scientist is not happy about this at all, but we'll see what the couple says on the matter in the near future.

Meanwhile, Young Thug is apparently hard at work on new music, so we might get new gems sooner than expected. Regardless, we have the first two Slime Seasons to enjoy and revisit in the meantime, which could introduce a whole new generation of rap listeners to these 2015 releases. There are even a few changes here and there that might put off OG fans, but nevertheless, it's a great and nostalgic moment to treasure.

Read More: Top 40 Hottest Hip-Hop Albums Of 2024

Young Thug's Slime Season & Slime Season 2

Tracklist (Slime Season 1)
1. Take Kare (feat. Rich Gang & Lil Wayne)
2. Quarterback (feat. Quavo, Offset & PeeWee Longway)
3. Rarri (feat. Young Ralph)
4. Stunna
5. Best Friend
6. Power
7. Calling Your Name
8. No Way
9. Mine
10. Freaky
11. Be Me See Me
12. Overdosin
13. Again (feat. Gucci Mane)
14. That's All
15. Udiggwhatimsayin
16. Draw Down
17. Wood Would
18. Wanna Be Me

Tracklist (Slime Season 2)
1. Big Racks (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)
2. Thief In The Night (feat. Trouble)
3. Don't Know (feat. Shad Da God)
4. Hey, I
5. She Notice
6. All Over (feat. Metro Boomin)
7. Twerk It
8. Phoenix
9. I'll Tell You What
10. Mind Right
11. Go Crazy
12. Pull Up On A Kid (feat. Yak Gotti)
13. Up
14. Bout (Damn) Time
15. Flaws
16. Oh Lord
17. Beast
18. Never Made Love (feat. Rich Homie Quan)
19. Raw (Might Just)
20. No No No (feat. Birdman)
21. My Baby
22. Love Me Forever - Chopped n Screwed

Read More: Top 50 Hottest Hip-Hop Songs Of 2024

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...