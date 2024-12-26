Young Thug Spreads Christmas Cheer By Dropping "Slime Season 1 & 2" On Streaming

Thank you, Slime Santa!

Merry Christmas to Young Thug fans, who got a couple of very special gifts this year thanks to the streaming release of his Slime Season and Slime Season 2 mixtapes. These two projects, released about a month and a half away from each other, represent arguably Thugger's most iconic mixtape series and hold a lot of fan favorite hits. Considering all that he's been through over the past two and a half years with the YSL RICO case, celebrating this with fans must feel like a real treat.

However, Young Thug faces some other controversial headlines these days regarding his prison stay, specifically some scandalous cheating rumors based on a leaked prison call with Devin Haney's baby mama Leena Sayed. This caused an uproar during the holiday season not just because of the gossip fuel that this represents, but the backlash to how a call like this could leak in the first place. It seems like Thug's boo Mariah The Scientist is not happy about this at all, but we'll see what the couple says on the matter in the near future.

Meanwhile, Young Thug is apparently hard at work on new music, so we might get new gems sooner than expected. Regardless, we have the first two Slime Seasons to enjoy and revisit in the meantime, which could introduce a whole new generation of rap listeners to these 2015 releases. There are even a few changes here and there that might put off OG fans, but nevertheless, it's a great and nostalgic moment to treasure.

Young Thug's Slime Season & Slime Season 2

Tracklist (Slime Season 1)

1. Take Kare (feat. Rich Gang & Lil Wayne)

2. Quarterback (feat. Quavo, Offset & PeeWee Longway)

3. Rarri (feat. Young Ralph)

4. Stunna

5. Best Friend

6. Power

7. Calling Your Name

8. No Way

9. Mine

10. Freaky

11. Be Me See Me

12. Overdosin

13. Again (feat. Gucci Mane)

14. That's All

15. Udiggwhatimsayin

16. Draw Down

17. Wood Would

18. Wanna Be Me