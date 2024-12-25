Young Thug’s Sister Delivers Cryptic Message About Leaked Jail Calls

It's been an undoubtedly hectic week for Young Thug, as a few days ago, footage of him chatting on the phone with Leena Sayed during his time behind bars surfaced online. Reportedly, the conversation happened back in 2022. At the time, he told the Instagram model to "move on" from him and "find love" with someone else instead. Nowadays, both of them are in long-term relationships with other people, prompting Young Thug to speak out about the emotional exchange on X.
"Man me and twin was talking bout some whole other serious sh*t," he tweeted on Monday (December 23). "I don't know y she spoke on loving other people or anything else cause ain giving no f*ck bout no h*es or n**gas." As for Sayed, she confirmed that the phone call took place before she met her current partner Devin Haney. "That video was before I met my bd," she explained. "I would never talk to Thug or any other man."
Dolly White Says She Knows Who Is Behind Leaked Jail Calls
Now, Young Thug's sister Dolly White has taken to X with a cryptic message about the footage. According to her, she knows who leaked it. "I know who leaking them videos but ima be quiet," she wrote simply. The news outlet Law & Crime is reportedly behind the leak, which several Instagram users in The Jasmine Brand's comments section point out. For now, it's unclear whether or not White thinks there could be more to the story.
Her post arrived just in time for Young Thug's apology to his current girlfriend Mariah The Scientist, which he issued on X last night. "Sorry to my baby for all this bullsh*t on the internet. I love u baby and f*ck em all we know what’s up with us!" he wrote. "I love yo game more than life mommy.." At the time of writing, Mariah has yet to address the debacle.
