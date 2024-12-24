Young Thug Accused Of Faking His Emotions During Viral Jail Call With Leena Sayed

This whole situation is one huge invasion of privacy.

Young Thug is currently going viral on social media and it is not for the best of reasons. Overall, fans were left stunned last night as Law & Crime released videos of Thugger's jail calls. Some of them were with the likes of Mariah The Scientist, which makes a whole lot of sense given their relationship. However, many were confused as one of these calls was with Leena Sayed, the girlfriend of boxer Devin Haney. In the video, Sayed was crying profusely and even exclaimed her love for the incarcerated artist.

Of course, this brought up some serious cheating allegations given the fact that Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist were supposed to be together at the time. Young Thug has since responded to the video, claiming that it was nothing serious. Meanwhile, Sayed has noted that at the time of the call, she had not yet met Haney. However, the embarrassment of the clip has still got to sting. Interestingly enough, there is one moment in the video where Young Thug wipes at his eyes, and this particular action is being called into question.

Young Thug Speaks Out

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 01: Young Thug performs at Bumbershoot at Seattle Center on September 1, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Suzi Pratt/WireImage)

If you watch the video, which is now plastered all over Twitter, it seems almost apparent that there are no actual tears coming out of Thug's face. This has led to countless reactions on social media, with various users accusing the artist of faking his emotions and manipulating Sayed. However, once again, this is social media conjecture. Having said that, Thug's tweet about the situation showcases just how little he cares about all of this.