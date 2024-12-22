Young Thug Awarded $1.6 Million In China Knock-Offs Lawsuit

Young Thug and his Sp5der brand secure a big win. in court.

Young Thug secures a big win after a three-long RICO battle that landed him banished from Metro Atlanta and 15 years probation. Thug was awarded $1.6 million against 22 businesses, the majority in China, for selling "knock-off" versions of his popular Sp5der clothing brand. Each business in the lawsuit is liable for $75,000 in payment. Information about the lawsuit(s) is scarce outside of the ruling.

The Sp5der clothing brand received huge popularity during Thug's RICO trial. The rap star frequently wore items from the brand that eventually went viral. Drake, Lil Baby, and Mariah The Scientist were among the many celebrities who supported the clothing brand during the trial. Young Thug accepted a plea deal and pled guilty to charges in October.

Now that Young Thug is a free man, fans are eagerly anticipating his next musical chapter. While no official announcements have been made, it’s clear that he’s diving headfirst into creating new music. In a recent interview, producers Southside and Wheezy revealed that Thugger has been in the studio alongside Travis Scott, Lil Baby, and Future, working tirelessly on collaborations. According to them, the group has been relentlessly crafting tracks, channeling their collective talent into what promises to be some of the most exciting music of the year.

For Young Thug, these sessions mark a significant comeback. But the excitement extends to the other artists as well. Lil Baby, for instance, has two highly anticipated albums slated for 2025. As Young Thug reclaims his place in the spotlight, the anticipation for his return feels monumental. This moment is shaping up to be not just a celebration of his artistry but a defining chapter for the entire trap scene. Fans are ready—and the music can’t come soon enough.