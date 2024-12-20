Lil Woody Weighs In On Young Thug Blasting Gunna On X Following Prison Release

BYCaroline Fisher456 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Slime Language 2 #1 Album Event
ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 26: Young Thug and Gunna attends Slime Language 2 #1 Album Event at Annette's Chop House on April 26, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Last month, Young Thug told Gunna to stop pretending they're friends.

Back in October, Young Thug was finally released from prison following a long and grueling trial. The rapper accepted a plea deal, and will now spend 15 years on probation. He also must follow various other release conditions, including not communicating with any YSL affiliates or alleged gang members. This excludes his brother and Gunna, with whom he specifically asked permission to work again. Of course, this request led some to believe that he and Gunna were on good terms, despite rampant snitching rumors surrounding the "fukumean" performer.

This all changed just days after Young Thug's release, however, as he took to X with an interesting message. "Gunna stop acting like we friends on the internet, I don’t know u my guy," it read. Immediately, social media users began to theorize that Young Thug had been hacked. Regardless, the tweet prompted a response from Gunna's brother. "Trust and believe the feeling is mutual [blue P emoji]," he wrote, indicating that their friendship was over.

Read More: Top 10 Best Athletes Of 2024

Lil Woody Is Ready To Put The Past Behind Him

During a recent interview with VladTV, Lil Woody shared his take on all of this, revealing that it's the least of his concerns. "I'm happy to be alive and free, man," he began. "Whatever happened with that situation is behind me, and I'm trying to keep it back there, to be honest. I don't tune in with what's going on or I don't give a damn about it. Thug home, Gunna home, the other two finna be home... And you know, life moves on." DJ Vlad proceeded to reference a quote made by Woody during his interview with The Danza Project earlier this year, suggesting that it allegedly holds true in this case.

"Betrayal doesn't come because it's already in your mind, it comes over circumstances," Vlad repeated. "And that is one of the truest things I've ever heard." Woody agreed, adding that those who haven't been through what he has don't have any room to judge him for his decisions.

Read More: How Hip-Hop Culture "Revived" Itself & Declared War On Its Leaders In 2024

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...