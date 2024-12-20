Lil Woody Weighs In On Young Thug Blasting Gunna On X Following Prison Release

Last month, Young Thug told Gunna to stop pretending they're friends.

Back in October, Young Thug was finally released from prison following a long and grueling trial. The rapper accepted a plea deal, and will now spend 15 years on probation. He also must follow various other release conditions, including not communicating with any YSL affiliates or alleged gang members. This excludes his brother and Gunna, with whom he specifically asked permission to work again. Of course, this request led some to believe that he and Gunna were on good terms, despite rampant snitching rumors surrounding the "fukumean" performer.

This all changed just days after Young Thug's release, however, as he took to X with an interesting message. "Gunna stop acting like we friends on the internet, I don’t know u my guy," it read. Immediately, social media users began to theorize that Young Thug had been hacked. Regardless, the tweet prompted a response from Gunna's brother. "Trust and believe the feeling is mutual [blue P emoji]," he wrote, indicating that their friendship was over.

Lil Woody Is Ready To Put The Past Behind Him

During a recent interview with VladTV, Lil Woody shared his take on all of this, revealing that it's the least of his concerns. "I'm happy to be alive and free, man," he began. "Whatever happened with that situation is behind me, and I'm trying to keep it back there, to be honest. I don't tune in with what's going on or I don't give a damn about it. Thug home, Gunna home, the other two finna be home... And you know, life moves on." DJ Vlad proceeded to reference a quote made by Woody during his interview with The Danza Project earlier this year, suggesting that it allegedly holds true in this case.