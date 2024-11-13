Joe Budden Accuses Young Thug Of Playing Both Sides After Gunna Tweet

Joe Budden has a theory.

Lately, there's been a great deal of speculation about Young Thug's relationship with Gunna. Throughout Young Thug's incarceration, he kept fairly quiet about Gunna, despite rampant rumors that the "fukumean" performer snitched on him. Now, following his release late last month, Young Thug has fans feeling more confused than ever. As part of his plea deal, Young Thug cannot contact any alleged gang members or YSL affiliates. The only exceptions to this rule are his brother and Gunna, who he specifically requested permission to work with again. This led to theories that the two of them are on good terms, but now, supporters aren't so sure.

Over the weekend, Young Thug appeared to publicly diss Gunna in a simple tweet. "Gunna stop acting like we friends on the internet, I don't know u my guy," the now deleted post reads. In response, Gunna's brother appeared to confirm that he feels the same way. "Trust and believe the feeling is mutual [blue P emoji]," he wrote.

Joe Budden Discusses Young Thug & Gunna's Relationship

During a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, he shared his take on the debacle and accused Young Thug of playing both sides of the fence. According to him, Young Thug has plenty of reasons to want to keep in contact with Gunna, namely money. "All this principle and moral sh*t, I'm sick of it. N****s is out here doing sh*t for the dollar that's better than them. I've been fighting trial with the most high-priced lawyers in the universe, I'm taking care of a million n****s... You would be a fool to turn down your top-tier act or say 'Yo, I'm standing on principle I'm not taking a dollar from you.'"

Budden isn't the first to share his theory about the rumored beef, however. Shortly after Young Thug seemingly dissed Gunna on X, DJ Akademiks took to the platform to respond. "I been told y'all," he wrote in part. "Thug told durk baby and a few other rappers that Gunna was no good while [in prison]. Meaning it aint no way he can come back out and justify rockin wit gunna when he told n***as not to rock wit gunna [while in prison]."

