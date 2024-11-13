Young Thug Reunites With Antonio Brown In The Studio After His Release

These two collab

Young Thug is linking up with everybody who campaigned for his freedom. The rapper was seen in the studio with collaborators like Future, Travis Scott and Lil Baby on November 10. Two days later, a video surfaced of Thug hanging out with Antonio Brown in the studio. Brown had been a vocal supporter of the "free Slime" movement while Young Thug was behind bars, and the two appear to have picked up their friendship right where it left off.

The video in question was taken by Antonio Brown. He can be heard talking to Young Thug off camera. He pokes fun at the rapper for putting on weight while he was locked up. "You got some pounds, P," AB claims. The rapper takes the comment in stride and the two men laugh in what appears to be a recording studio. It may seem odd to have Antonio Brown near recording equipment, but the former NFL superstar athlete has dabbled in music over the years. The most notable instance of an AB release was "Get In My Bag," which was released in 2022 and featured none other than Young Thug.

Young Thug And Antonio Brown Dropped A Song In 2022

The song was released while Slime was behind bars. That said, he still drops a verse and appears in the music video. Antonio Brown and Thug can be seen rapping and having fun in a neon-lit bowling ally. To further illustrate how much time has passed between now and the release of the song, "Get In My Bag" also has a cameo from Gunna. Thug and Gunna used to be extremely close. But the former has made it clear that he is not friendly with the rapper anymore.