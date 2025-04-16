ASAP Rocky Says Rihanna Knew They Were Meant To Be Years Before They Started Dating

ASAP Rocky Rihanna Meant To Be Relationship News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: (L-R) Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Recently, ASAP Rocky looked back on the process of recruiting Rihanna for his iconic "Fashion Killa" music video.

It goes without saying that ASAP Rocky and Rihanna are one of fans' favorite power couples. According to the Harlem rapper, however, sparks began to fly long before they made things official. During a recent installment of Vogue's "Life In Looks," he recalled linking up with the Fenty founder back in 2013 to film his iconic "Fashion Killa" music video. He admitted that even back then, their chemistry was undeniable.

"This picture is a screenshot from the 'Fashion Killa' [video] that Virgil Abloh directed along with myself back in 2013," he began. "I just liked rawness and just anything that felt like authenticity, I just hit up the flyest chick I knew. I was like, 'Yo RiRi, what's good, you want to do this music video with me, I got the perfect song. It's called 'Fashion Killa,' I drop your name in it.' I ain't even have to say all that sh*t, 'Gang I got you.' She knew she was my boo back then too, I'mma come clean."

ASAP Rocky & Rihanna

Clearly, he was onto something, and everything ended up working out for the high-profile pair. They've since had two children, and stood by each other through plenty of ups and downs. Earlier this year, for example, Rocky went to trial over assault accusations made by his former associate, ASAP Relli. He could have been looking at a hefty prison sentence if convicted, but fortunately, he was found not guilty. After hearing the verdict, he leapt into the "Work" performer's arms, their relief apparent to onlookers.

Rocky's attorney Joe Tacopina reflected on the trial during an interview with VladTV last month, revealing the adorable way he learned Rihanna was supporting him in court. "We’re at the table, and Rocky doesn’t know she’s there, doesn’t know she’s coming," he explained. "But I did, and I just didn’t want to bother him with that, we're just focused. He goes, 'Joe, I smell my girl. It’s weird, man.' 'Yeah, Rocky, you smell your girl ‘cause she’s sitting right behind you.'"

