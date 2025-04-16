ASAP Rocky Says Rihanna Knew They Were Meant To Be Years Before They Started Dating

It goes without saying that ASAP Rocky and Rihanna are one of fans' favorite power couples. According to the Harlem rapper, however, sparks began to fly long before they made things official. During a recent installment of Vogue's "Life In Looks," he recalled linking up with the Fenty founder back in 2013 to film his iconic "Fashion Killa" music video. He admitted that even back then, their chemistry was undeniable.

"This picture is a screenshot from the 'Fashion Killa' [video] that Virgil Abloh directed along with myself back in 2013," he began. "I just liked rawness and just anything that felt like authenticity, I just hit up the flyest chick I knew. I was like, 'Yo RiRi, what's good, you want to do this music video with me, I got the perfect song. It's called 'Fashion Killa,' I drop your name in it.' I ain't even have to say all that sh*t, 'Gang I got you.' She knew she was my boo back then too, I'mma come clean."

ASAP Rocky & Rihanna

Clearly, he was onto something, and everything ended up working out for the high-profile pair. They've since had two children, and stood by each other through plenty of ups and downs. Earlier this year, for example, Rocky went to trial over assault accusations made by his former associate, ASAP Relli. He could have been looking at a hefty prison sentence if convicted, but fortunately, he was found not guilty. After hearing the verdict, he leapt into the "Work" performer's arms, their relief apparent to onlookers.