Rihanna Propels ASAP Rocky Engagement Rumors With Savage X Fenty Bridal Collection

Given how deep the connection is with Rihanna and ASAP Rocky overall, could she be hinting at a potential proposal on the horizon?

"This picture is a screenshot from the 'Fashion Killa' [video] that Virgil Abloh directed along with myself back in 2013. I just liked rawness and just anything that felt like authenticity, I just hit up the flyest chick I knew. I was like, 'Yo RiRi, what's good, you want to do this music video with me, I got the perfect song. It's called 'Fashion Killa,' I drop your name in it.' I ain't even have to say all that sh*t, 'Gang I got you.' She knew she was my boo back then too, I'mma come clean."

"Am I the only one noticing that enormous rock?!" one user points out. "You trynna tell us something?" another adds. Ironically, all of this buzz is happening in tandem with the recent release of ASAP Rocky's cover story with Vogue. During his chat with the outlet he recalled that he knew long ago that Rihanna was the one for him. When exactly? Here was his bold response.

The potential hints didn't stop there, though. On April 15, Rihanna's clothing brand posted another carousel with the even more eye-raising caption, "Here comes the bride! 💍🔥." The photos show the Barbados multi-hyphenate wearing all of the pieces included this seductive and cute collection. There's a faded pink bustier, veil, thong, and thigh stockings. It is worth noting that there is no sight of her wearing that aforementioned ring nor any other rock on her hands in the pictures. Regardless, fans of Rihanna feel this whole rollout is a sign that a proposal has happened or will occur soon.

Rihanna has her Navy rushing to conclusions after dropping her Savage X Fenty bridal collection earlier this week. The musical megastar and billionaire hinted at this new set on April 14 and with some inadvertently sly marketing. Per Bossip, RiRi teased it with a pale pink wedding cake that read in dark frosting, "Wildly yours." In that same post to her Instagram, a second image showed off a similarly colored rose with a mega-sized diamond engagement ring around its stem. The caption added more fuel to the fire reading, "Meet us at the altar. 💒💍🌹."

