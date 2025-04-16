ASAP Rocky's Grandmother Shares How She Feels About Rihanna Dating Her Grandson

ASAP Rocky's grandmother tagged along for his cover story with "Vogue" and she got to talking about her grandson's relationship with Rihanna.

However, things didn't become more official until later that year. Some reports say that end of November is when Rocky and RiRi labeled themselves as being together. From there, they grew bringing new life (twice) into the world. RZA , their first-born child, was born on May 13, 2022. Then, just over a year later, Riot Rose Mayers, son number two, was born on August 1, 2023.

"I’m glad that he settled down, and I’m happy with who he settled down with. She’s a down-​to-​earth person," Grandmother Cathy said. Rocky was not at all surprised to hear this from her considering that "She loves her some Rih Rih." For those wondering, the powerful and influential musical couple have been rumored to have been together since 2020.

Grandma Cathy, the paternal grandmother of ASAP Rocky, revealed her thoughts on their partnership while he was conducting his cover story with Vogue. Per Billboard, the DON'T BE DUMB artist was sitting down with the publication to talk about his upcoming role as a co-chair for this year's Met Gala. For those wondering, it begins May 5. Cathy had nothing but glowing things to say about the mother of Rocky's two children. Overall, she's elated that her accomplished grandchild is building a family, especially with a special woman.

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna love each other deeply, that goes without saying. If you need any proof, you just have to go back to the rapper's recent ASAP Relli trial. She was there for him every step of the way, especially on the day he was acquitted. She embraced him after the New York rapper leaped into her awaiting arms. Moreover, she was extra protective of him during the immediate press conference outside of the courthouse. But even though they are extremely secure with one another, how does the family of Rocky feel about his relationship with the pop culture icon?

